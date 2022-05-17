ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Science of reading bill sails through Senate, awaits Carney’s signature

By Jarek Rutz
Delaware LIVE News
Delaware LIVE News
 4 days ago

A bill aimed at combating the sharp decline in Delaware’s literacy rates since 2002 swept through the General Assembly.

It unanimously passed the Senate Tuesday, following a unanimous vote in the House last week.

“I predict that in 10 years we are going to be in the top 10 states in reading proficiency because of what we’re doing here today,” said SB 4 sponsor Sen. Laura Sturgeon, D-Greenville.

Gov. John Carney now has 10 days to either sign or veto the bill. If he chooses to do nothing, the bill passes after those 10 days of inaction.

Two amendments were added to the bill.

RELATED STORY: Seaford test scores improve with focus on science of reading

One would allow teacher leaders to take on the responsibility for implementing the science of reading curricula, not just a building level supervisor as previously written.

This will give teachers great leadership experience and could help them rise in the pay schedule, something that the General Assembly has recently legislated to try to increase teacher salaries .

That first amendment says that not every school has to have a reading coach. There could be a district-level coach floating from school to school in the state’s smaller districts, Sturgeon said.

The second amendment would allow schools and districts to apply to the state to add a curriculum they believe meets that criteria added to the curated list that the state Department of Education will create.

“This just strengthens the language that the locals can ask and should be approved for curriculum as long as they meet the core components of evidence based reading,” Sturgeon said.

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware LIVE News

Marijuana legalization fails in Del. General Assembly — again

The Delaware House of Representatives on Thursday voted down a bill to legalize, tax and regulate the cultivation and sale of marijuana in the First State. The bill fell just one vote short. House Bill 372, sponsored by Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, represents the second half of a two-pronged approach to marijuana legalization. The first half of the effort, HB ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

School indoor air quality bill heads to Senate floor

  While a bill to make schools check air quality annually and quickly fix any problems drew support Wednesday, several legislators questioned whether it would cost more than expected to fix problems. Ultimately, Senate Bill 270 passed and will be headed to the Senate floor.  SB  270 has been five years in the making, said sponsor Sen. Stephanie Hansen, D-Newark ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Tenant right to counsel bill defeated in committee

A bill to guarantee tenants the right to legal counsel in eviction proceedings failed in the House Appropriations Committee Thursday. Senate Substitute 1 for Senate Bill 101, which will not advance to the House floor, would have: Created a right to legal representation for renters facing eviction whose household income is lower than 200% of federal poverty guidelines; Placed coordination ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

There aren’t as many Delawareans as the census counted

  The 2020 census counted 967,000 Delawareans, but a new followup analysis by the U.S. Bureau includes Delaware as one of 14 states with statistically significant miscounts, concluding there are really only maybe about 917,000 Delawareans. The bureau’s traditional followup involved a survey of 161,00 housing units and a lot of number crunching. And in Delaware’s case, adjusting the count ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaford, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Government
Delaware LIVE News

5 First State students named Presidential Scholars

  Five Delaware students, all from charter schools, have been named a 2022 Presidential Scholar. That national award honors them for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. The list included:  Claire Andreasen, Arjan Singh Kahlon and David Ziqi Yan from the Charter School of Wilmington Karen Netto from MOT Charter High School Sreeya Pittala ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

One Democrat. One Republican. Both want an inspector general

Two lawmakers on opposite sides of the political spectrum have found common ground in their desire to increase transparency and accountability in state government. A bill filed by Rep. John Kowalko, D-Newark South, and Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, would establish an independent and nonpartisan inspector general office in Delaware. The proposed office would investigate state agencies to identify and ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

General Assembly may end long-standing June 30 tradition

The Delaware House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously passed a measure aimed at ending the tradition of extending legislative business beyond midnight on June 30 of each year. Under House Bill 411, the General Assembly would only be constitutionally mandated to stay until 5 p.m. on the last day of June.  “Five o’clock becomes the new twelve o’clock, basically,” said ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Literacy Rates#The General Assembly#House#Sb 4#Sturgeon
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware’s top doctor to step down

Dr. Karryl Rattay will leave her post as director of the Delaware Division of Public Health on June 30.  Rattay took the job in 2009 during the swine flu pandemic. She is currently the nation’s longest-serving public health director. “It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve Delawareans in this role,” Rattay said Friday. “I am grateful ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

State would conduct firearm background checks under proposed law

A bipartisan bill to put state law enforcement officials in charge of background checks for gun purchases has been filed in the Delaware General Assembly.  House Bill 423, sponsored by Rep. Larry Mitchell, D-Elsmere, would reinstitute Delaware’s Firearm Transaction Approval Program, known as FTAP. Federal law allows states to conduct background checks through a state agency instead of directly through ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Marijuana possession bill passes in Senate, heads to Carney

The Delaware State Senate on Thursday passed a bill to legalize the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana.  House Bill 371, sponsored by Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, passed along party lines and now heads to Gov. John Carney. Under the bill, it would be totally legal to possess one ounce or less of marijuana in Delaware, except for ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

DBCC stresses importance of regular mammograms

The American Cancer Society reports that there will be 1,010 new cases of breast cancer diagnosed in 2022, making it the number one cancer diagnosis in the state. They also indicate that around 160 people will lose their battle with breast cancer this year, often because of delayed diagnosis. “The Women’s Health Screening Program managed by the Delaware Breast Cancer ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Senate
Delaware LIVE News

DNREC to begin restoring beaches, dunes after powerful nor’easter

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Contol on Monday began restoring beaches after a powerful nor’easter caused widespread erosion and damage. The Mother’s Day weekend storm brought tropical-storm-force winds that affected communities along Delaware’s bayshore and Atlantic coast. “Our shoreline team will be hard at [work] for the foreseeable future on beach restoration priorities that this storm handed ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Paid family and medical leave ‘the law of the land’ in Delaware

Delaware has become the 11th state to offer a paid family and medical leave program to new parents, caregivers, and those with serious illnesses. Flanked by lawmakers and activists, Gov. John Carney on Tuesday signed Senate Substitute for Senate Bill 1 into law after a year-plus long campaign to gather support from stakeholders in government, labor and business. Employer and ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

House votes to make vaccine card forgery a felony

The Delaware House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to make it a class G felony to forge a vaccination document, including but not limited to COVID-19 vaccine cards. House Substitute 1 for House Bill 302, sponsored by Rep. Paul Baumbach, D-Newark, clarifies that the creation or possession of an altered or fake vaccination document is forgery in the second degree. ... Read More
NEWARK, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Jurassic times call for Jurassic measures: DE to designate state dino

Delaware’s state fruit is the strawberry. The state tree is the American holly. The state flower is the peach blossom and the state beverage is milk.  Soon, Delaware may add a state dinosaur and reptile to the list.  The House Administration Committee released two bills Wednesday to designate the dryptosaurus as the state dinosaur and the green turtle as the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

2022 Delaware school board election results

The preliminary results for the 2022 Delaware school board elections are in, and here are the winners: Capital – Felecia Duggins  Caesar Rodney – David Failing Smyrna – Chris Scuse, Jonathan Snow  Milford – Matt Bucher Lake Forest – Betty Wyatt Appoquinimink – Nicole Dewitt Colonial – Christine Smith (District B); Keenan Dorsey (District E) Laurel – Linda Hitchens Seaford ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Museum of Nature, Sciences reopens this weekend

      The Delaware Museum of Nature and Science will celebrate its reopening Friday through Monday with a ribbon cutting and tours. The attraction, formerly known as a museum of natural history, is changing its name to reflect its mission of connecting Delaware citizens with the state’s natural development and the science behind it. The $10.8 million renovation started ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington, DE
2K+
Followers
964
Post
444K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news in the First State, Delaware.

 https://delawarelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy