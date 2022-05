My name is Tina Coppins and I am running for Village of Lewiston trustee. I am a long-time resident of the Youngstown/Lewiston area, along with my husband of 30 years, Peter Coppins. We have raised two sons in this amazing community we are fortunate enough to call home. I am dedicated to my family and to this community. It is important for me to see the village maintain its historical integrity through smart growth and development, given the opportunity.

LEWISTON, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO