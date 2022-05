Footnote 4 is the same in both the California Attorney General Rod Bonta’s Application to Stay the Approval and Entry of the Proposed Stipulated Judgment (saying “whoa, wait a minute!” on finalizing the frankly weak resolution of the City of Anaheim’s violation of the Surplus Land Act) and the indictment in the Central District of California case of U.S. v. Ament (where it seems to be the first of what may be many violations of federal law brought in the case, against more defendants.)

