Kent, WA

Kent Police investigate shooting at East Hill apartment complex

 4 days ago
On Tuesday morning, May 17, 2022 at 11:25 a.m., Kent Police responded to reports of gunshots being fired at a security officer near the office of the Phoenix Court Apartment complex on Kent’s East Hill.

When Officers arrived, they contacted the reporting party and victim, a Department of Justice Bureau of Prisons employee who had just arrived to work off-duty security at the apartment complex. The victim was driving a Bureau of Prisons vehicle and wearing a Bureau of Prisons uniform.

Police say the victim heard fireworks and exited his vehicle to observe a male standing nearby who turned and pointed a rifle at him. The suspect fired an unknown amount of rounds at the victim before running off. The victim was able to take cover and was not hit by the gunfire.

After firing shots, the suspect turned and fled on foot while apparently putting the rifle in a carrying case. The victim pursued the suspect on foot and re-engaged him. The suspect removed the rifle from the case and again pointed it at the victim, but did not fire any shots. The suspect then fled again on foot from the location.

Kent Officers arrived and quickly set up a perimeter and requested assistance from King County Sheriff’s Guardian 1. An Auburn PD K9 unit responded to assist as well as Renton PD with an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle.

Officers continued to search the area for the suspect, but did not locate him.

Kent Detectives have taken over the investigation.

The Phoenix Court Apartment complex is located at 23913 111th Place SE:

