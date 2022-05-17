ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Box Butte County, NE

Special Weather Statement issued for Box Butte, Dawes, North Sioux by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-05-17 16:39:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-17 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Deuel, Garden, Grant, Sheridan, Western Cherry by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-22 03:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-22 09:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Deuel; Garden; Grant; Sheridan; Western Cherry FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. * WHERE...Grant, Garden, Sheridan, Deuel and Western Cherry Counties. * WHEN...Until 9 AM CDT /8 AM MDT/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
CHERRY COUNTY, NE

