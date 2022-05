Syracuse, NY — The funeral for Roberta Drury is set to take place on Saturday at Assumption Church. Calling hours are tomorrow May 20th, in North Syracuse. The mass shooting at Tops in Buffalo took the lives of 10 people including North Syracuse native Roberta Drury. Drury's family decided to entrust the assumption church in Syracuse to hold her funeral. One of the friars spoke about the challenges they face with doing a funeral for someone so young.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO