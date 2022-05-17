Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Bass Reeves’ Series to Be ‘1883’ Spinoff

Warning: This episode contains plot details from Tuesday's episode of This Is Us, titled "The Train." This Is Us just took viewers — and Rebecca — on a ride to remember. Tuesday's lavish and emotionally devastating installment, "The Train," transported viewers to the long-dreaded end of the line for Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore). The episode tugged every heartstring it could find, brimming with heartache, hope, wonder, nostalgia, and gratitude for the matriarch who sparkled for so long before Alzheimer's snuffed out her magic. The episode employed the metaphor of a train — an idea that tracks back to the season 6 premiere — to reflect her passing on to the next realm. With Randall's biological father, William (Ron Cephas Jones), serving as the kindly conductor, she passed from car to car and reunited with familiar faces, all while nagged by the feeling that she was "waiting for someone."

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO