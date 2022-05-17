ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Bass Reeves’ Series to Be ‘1883’ Spinoff

By Kelli Boyle
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYellowstone‘s spinoff is getting a spinoff. David Oyelowo will star in 1883 spinoff 1883: The Bass Reeves Story, Paramount+ announced May 17. The news was revealed deep in its press release about Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren joining the cast of another Yellowstone prequel series, 1932. All of the shows hail...

