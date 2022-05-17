ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Marking 31-year anniversary of teen's death

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBenton Harbor City leaders and others are marking a tragic date...

www.woodtv.com

22 WSBT

Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in death of teen

Jaylin Tucker, 19, plead guilty today to voluntary manslaughter and attempted battery with a deadly weapon. Tucker was charged in the 2020 death of Kelvin Stanford, Jr., 17, of Mishawaka. Tucker will be sentenced on June 15. Tucker could face between 10-15 years in prison for voluntary manslaughter and 5...
MISHAWAKA, IN
Benton Harbor, MI
Benton Harbor, MI
abc57.com

Jury finds Kenneth Dogan guilty for the murder of Lateisha Burnett

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- On Friday, a jury found 42-year-old Kenneth Dogan, of South Bend, guilty of the April 1, 2021 murder of 28-year-old Lateisha Burnett, of South Bend. The jury also found Dogan guilty of criminal recklessness and invasion of privacy. Dogan was found not guilty of two counts of attempted murder and voluntary manslaughter.
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive

Police investigating homicide in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI – Police are investigating a homicide Friday afternoon. The person was killed in a domestic homicide May 20, on East Emerson Street near South Burdick Street, said Jay Shatara, the public information officer for the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. The call came in at 12:22 p.m., he said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

Motorcyclist Killed in LaPorte County Crash

A motorcyclist died yesterday afternoon in Rolling Prairie after rear-ending a car. The LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department says 24-year-old Erik Smith, originally from Idaho, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened about 5 p-m on U-S 20. The driver of the car was stopped waiting to turn...
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
22 WSBT

Police identify 14-year-old killed in Niles

Niles, Mich. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting last week in Niles. Investigators say,14-year-old Gavin Blankenship was shot and killed Thursday night near the Arbor Trails Apartments on North 5th Street. Witnesses told police that more than one person got out of a truck. After...
NILES, MI
95.3 MNC

Michigan woman arrested on drug, gun charges

A Michigan woman has been arrested in downtown South Bend on drug and gun charges. An Indiana State Trooper saw the driver of a Yamaha motorcycle commit several moving violations in the area of Michigan and Bronson Streets. During the stop, the trooper found that the motorcycle’s passenger had a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Elkhart Police officer hit by vehicle at scene of accident

ELKHART, Ind. – An officer with the Elkhart Police Department was struck by a vehicle on Thursday morning while at the scene of a crash, police reported. At 4:47 a.m., dispatch got a call about a two-vehicle crash at W. Hively and Benham Avenues. While directing traffic at the...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Motorcycle driver dies following U.S. 20 crash

LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. – A 24-year-old Idaho man has died following a crash on U.S. 20 Thursday afternoon, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 4:20 p.m., a deputy was in the area of U.S. 20 and Michigan Street but she heard the sound of a crash nearby.
LA PORTE, IN

