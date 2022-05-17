ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Science of reading bill sails through Senate, awaits Carney’s signature

By Jarek Rutz
Town Square LIVE News
Town Square LIVE News
 4 days ago

A bill aimed at combating the sharp decline in Delaware’s literacy rates since 2002 swept through the General Assembly.

It unanimously passed the Senate Tuesday, following a unanimous vote in the House last week.

“I predict that in 10 years we are going to be in the top 10 states in reading proficiency because of what we’re doing here today,” said SB 4 sponsor Sen. Laura Sturgeon, D-Greenville.

Gov. John Carney now has 10 days to either sign or veto the bill. If he chooses to do nothing, the bill passes after those 10 days of inaction.

Two amendments were added to the bill.

RELATED STORY: Seaford test scores improve with focus on science of reading

One would allow teacher leaders to take on the responsibility for implementing the science of reading curricula, not just a building level supervisor as previously written.

This will give teachers great leadership experience and could help them rise in the pay schedule, something that the General Assembly has recently legislated to try to increase teacher salaries .

That first amendment says that not every school has to have a reading coach. There could be a district-level coach floating from school to school in the state’s smaller districts, Sturgeon said.

The second amendment would allow schools and districts to apply to the state to add a curriculum they believe meets that criteria added to the curated list that the state Department of Education will create.

“This just strengthens the language that the locals can ask and should be approved for curriculum as long as they meet the core components of evidence based reading,” Sturgeon said.

Comments / 1

Related
Town Square LIVE News

DOE chief Holodick honors 2022 Secretary Scholars

    In a tradition that dates nearly 40 years, the secretary of education at the Delaware Department of Education has published a list of Secretary Scholars. This year, Secretary of Education Mark Holodick honored 89 high school seniors across the state with the award. In a press release, he called the students the kind of leaders the state needs ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

5 First State students named Presidential Scholars

  Five Delaware students, all from charter schools, have been named a 2022 Presidential Scholar. That national award honors them for their accomplishments in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields. The list included:  Claire Andreasen, Arjan Singh Kahlon and David Ziqi Yan from the Charter School of Wilmington Karen Netto from MOT Charter High School Sreeya Pittala ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

One Democrat. One Republican. Both want an inspector general

Two lawmakers on opposite sides of the political spectrum have found common ground in their desire to increase transparency and accountability in state government. A bill filed by Rep. John Kowalko, D-Newark South, and Rep. Mike Smith, R-Pike Creek, would establish an independent and nonpartisan inspector general office in Delaware. The proposed office would investigate state agencies to identify and ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seaford, DE
State
Delaware State
Local
Delaware Education
Local
Delaware Government
Town Square LIVE News

Odyssey teacher wins national charter award for combating hunger

Melissa Tracy’s passion for service and dedication to ensuring success for younger generations is part of the reason she was one of 10 charter school teachers in America to win the 2022 Changemaker Award.  The award, presented by The National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, is given to individuals who positively influence their charter school, bring innovation and creativity to ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

House set to vote on weed farms, stores. Here’s what you need to know

The Delaware House of Representatives on Thursday will vote on the second of two bills aimed at legalizing, regulating and taxing marijuana. House Bill 372 (Part B), sponsored by Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, creates the legal framework for cannabis to be grown and sold in Delaware.  Another bill, HB 371 (Part A), already passed in the House and Senate and ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware’s top doctor to step down

Dr. Karryl Rattay will leave her post as director of the Delaware Division of Public Health on June 30.  Rattay took the job in 2009 during the swine flu pandemic. She is currently the nation’s longest-serving public health director. “It has been the greatest honor of my lifetime to serve Delawareans in this role,” Rattay said Friday. “I am grateful ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

State would conduct firearm background checks under proposed law

A bipartisan bill to put state law enforcement officials in charge of background checks for gun purchases has been filed in the Delaware General Assembly.  House Bill 423, sponsored by Rep. Larry Mitchell, D-Elsmere, would reinstitute Delaware’s Firearm Transaction Approval Program, known as FTAP. Federal law allows states to conduct background checks through a state agency instead of directly through ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Literacy Rates#The General Assembly#House#Sb 4#Sturgeon
Town Square LIVE News

DNREC to begin restoring beaches, dunes after powerful nor’easter

The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Contol on Monday began restoring beaches after a powerful nor’easter caused widespread erosion and damage. The Mother’s Day weekend storm brought tropical-storm-force winds that affected communities along Delaware’s bayshore and Atlantic coast. “Our shoreline team will be hard at [work] for the foreseeable future on beach restoration priorities that this storm handed ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Homeless bill of rights fails in committee

A bill to recognize certain rights of Delawareans facing homelessness failed in the House Judiciary Committee Wednesday after municipalities and landlords expressed concerns about potential unintended consequences. House Bill 235’s stated purpose is to ensure all individuals, regardless of housing status, have equal opportunity to live in decent, safe, sanitary, and healthful accommodations and enjoy equality of opportunities. The bill, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

5 districts see hefty increase in voter turnout for school board election

Five school districts had huge increases in voter turnout in Tuesday’s school board elections, with some doubling or tripling their vote count from last year’s election. At the same time, seven districts with contested races actually saw a decrease in voter participation since last year. Many observers hoped to see the statewide forums and increased interest in what’s happening in ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Senate
Town Square LIVE News

Paid family and medical leave ‘the law of the land’ in Delaware

Rep. Debra Heffernan, the bill’s House sponsor, holds SS1 for SB 1 after it was signed by Gov. John Carney Tuesday. (Charlie Megginson/Delaware LIVE News) Delaware has become the 11th state to offer a paid family and medical leave program to new parents, caregivers, and those with serious illnesses. Flanked by lawmakers and activists, Gov. John Carney on Tuesday signed ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

House votes to make vaccine card forgery a felony

The Delaware House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to make it a class G felony to forge a vaccination document, including but not limited to COVID-19 vaccine cards. House Substitute 1 for House Bill 302, sponsored by Rep. Paul Baumbach, D-Newark, clarifies that the creation or possession of an altered or fake vaccination document is forgery in the second degree. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Jurassic times call for Jurassic measures: DE to designate state dino

Delaware’s state fruit is the strawberry. The state tree is the American holly. The state flower is the peach blossom and the state beverage is milk.  Soon, Delaware may add a state dinosaur and reptile to the list.  The House Administration Committee released two bills Wednesday to designate the dryptosaurus as the state dinosaur and the green turtle as the ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

2022 Delaware school board election results

The preliminary results for the 2022 Delaware school board elections are in, and here are the winners: Capital – Felecia Duggins  Caesar Rodney – David Failing Smyrna – Chris Scuse, Jonathan Snow  Milford – Matt Bucher Lake Forest – Betty Wyatt Appoquinimink – Nichelle Dewitt Colonial – Christine Smith (District B); Keenan Dorsey (District E) Laurel – Linda Hitchens Seaford ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Offshore wind research to begin near DE Seashore State Park

Visitors to Delaware Seashore State Park will see an increase in research activity in the coming months, the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control announced Monday. US Wind and Ørsted, two offshore wind energy development companies, will conduct research and collect data to determine the best paths forward for their offshore wind projects. Both companies plan to update and ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Teacher compensation bill aims to strengthen educator pipeline

  Riding fears that COVID-19 drove teachers from classrooms and worries over Maryland saying it will pay starting teachers $60,000 by 2026, a bill designed to change teacher pay in Delaware sailed through the state Senate Thursday. It will go to the House Education Committee next. Sponsored by Sen. Bryan Townsend, D-Newark, SB 100 would create a 15-member Public Education ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Bill to study, encourage early childhood workforce heads to House floor

A bill requiring the state to conduct an annual workforce study of early childhood professionals and help the pool of workers earn more unanimously passed the House Education Committee.  House Bill 377, sponsored by Sherae’a Moore, D-Middletown, would have the Department of Education do the annual study, with the first due by Nov. 15, 2022, along with a ... Read More
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Delaware House votes to legalize marijuana possession

The Delaware House of Representatives has passed a bill to legalize marijuana in the First State.  Well, sort of.  What the bill does House Bill 371, sponsored by Rep. Ed Osienski, D-Newark, would make it totally legal to possess one ounce or less of marijuana, except for those who are under the age of 21.  Under the bill, possession of ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Town Square LIVE News

Hockessin, DE
1K+
Followers
564
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news from Brandywine Hundred, Centerville, Greenville, Hockessin, Pike Creek, and Northern Wilmington

 https://townsquaredelaware.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy