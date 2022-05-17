ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Your guide to the May 24 runoff elections

By Sharon Raissi
KETK / FOX51 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B9Mql_0fhRr2Ua00

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – Next Tuesday marks Election Day for runoff races in Texas.

Several statewide races and local races are destined for runoffs this time around. A race goes into a runoff if any one candidate fails to get at least 50% of the vote during the primaries. The runoff winners will then go on to be their party’s candidate in the November general election.

LIST: Where you can vote early for the May 24 runoff election

Registered voters will be able to vote for either the Republican or Democratic primary runoffs. To check your registration status, visit this webpage to check. The last day to register to vote in time for the May 24 runoffs was April 25.

Each county has designated polling locations, found here .

The following is a breakdown of what you need to know before Election Day. Contested races are listed below, including candidate names and links to their websites (if available). Incumbents are marked with an asterisk (*) by their name.

Statewide

Attorney General (Dem)

Attorney General (GOP)

Comptroller (Dem)

Land Commissioner (Dem)

Land Commissioner (GOP)

Lieutenant Governor (Dem)

Railroad commissioner Term Exp 2022 (GOP)

Anderson County

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 (GOP)

District Judge, 87th Judicial District (GOP)

County Judge (GOP)

Sample ballots

Angelina County

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 (GOP)

Sample ballots

Camp County

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2 (GOP)

  • Tim Reynolds
  • Tommy Rozell

Sample ballots

Franklin County

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 (GOP)

Sample ballots

Gregg County

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 (GOP)

Sample ballots

Nacogdoches County

Justice of the Peace, Precinct No. 4 (GOP)

  • James Carpenter
  • Brian Moreau

Sample ballots

Panola County

Criminal District Attorney (GOP)

County Judge, GOP

Sample ballots

Polk County

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 4 (GOP)

Sample ballots

Sabine County

County Commissioner, Precinct No. 2 (GOP)

  • Keith Nabours
  • Randy Barnett

Sample ballots

Smith County

Constable, Precinct 2 (GOP)

Sample ballots

Titus County

County Judge (GOP)

County Clerk (GOP)

Sample ballots

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

