Police: 4 women steal products from Ulta, use pepper spray to get away

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Longview Police are investigating after four women allegedly robbed an Ulta and pepper-sprayed people as they left.

On Monday, around 5:26 p.m. Longview Police Officers responded to a robbery at an Ulta at 3096 North Eastman Road.

When officers arrived, they were told that four females had taken an “undetermined” amount of products and pepper-sprayed people in the face as they left. Victims suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Police said that this incident is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1110 or Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

