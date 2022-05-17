ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Why Salesforce.com Stock Got a Slap From the Market Today

By Eric Volkman
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

What happened

Many stocks rose by healthy percentages on Tuesday. Customer relationship management (CRM) software giant Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) , however, was not one of them. Investors were cool on the stock following an analyst's price target cut, and it closed the day marginally lower against the 2% rise of the S&P 500 index.

So what

The cutting party was Swiss banking conglomerate UBS , in the person of analyst Karl Keirstead. He now feels that Salesforce stock is fairly priced at $185 per share, well down from his previous target of $225.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Yb1D_0fhRqujq00

Image source: Getty Images.

Keirstead is maintaining his neutral rating on the shares, though. He wrote in a new research note that a decline in the broader economy is likely to negatively impact client demand. This is balanced, in his view, by the company's almost-tempting low share price.

Salesforce has generally been a downer of a stock this year. It has been a victim of the migration away from growth stocks as fears of the effects of rising interest rates and slowing economic growth continue to haunt investors.

Now what

Many of those folks want to see signs that the Salesforces of the world are resilient and have the potential to overcome such challenges. But the company has been fairly quiet lately, offering investors little news of major consequence -- certainly nothing that might indicate the company is poised for outperformance during the possibly leaner times to come.

Nothing, that is, if you don't consider its fourth-quarter and full-year fiscal 2022 earnings. Those results, published in early March, showed that Salesforce is still a force to be reckoned with in the CRM world. Not for the first time, the company delivered robust growth, beat analysts' estimates on both the top and bottom lines, and raised its revenue guidance.

I think Salesforce still has plenty of potential, so it should be near the top of any investor's list of beaten-down bargains. I don't see it staying this cheap forever.

10 stocks we like better than Salesforce.com
When our award-winning analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor , has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Salesforce.com wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 7, 2022

Eric Volkman has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Salesforce.com. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

3 of the Smartest Stocks to Buy With $300 in May

Although stock market corrections can be scary, they're a great time to put your money to work. These three stocks are genius buys for growth, value, and income investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Fortune

Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried has lost half his net worth in 2022 but he says the crypto market isn’t going to zero and will recover with stocks: ‘Crypto markets have mostly stabilized’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. It’s been a brutal week for the cryptocurrency market. In the last 24 hours, more than $200 billion of wealth was wiped from the market. Bitcoin (BTC) fell below...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Growth Stocks#Salesforce Com#Crm#Swiss#Ubs#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Coinbase warns its 98million customers they may lose ALL their crypto if company goes bankrupt after shares plunged 27% this week

Following an epic share price decline of more than 27% this week, Coinbase issued a stark warning to customers: Your crypto is at risk if the exchange goes bankrupt. According to Coinbase's official website, the company has more than 98 million verified users. It is the largest cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States.
STOCKS
dailyhodl.com

Billionaire Mark Cuban Reveals Massive Ethereum Position, Says Bitcoin Maximalists Are Wrong About True Upside in Crypto Markets

Billionaire Mark Cuban is weighing in on what he believes is the true value and function of each sector within the cryptocurrency realm. In a new interview with the Scott Hilton YouTube channel, the entrepreneur says that while Bitcoin will always function as a store of value, he disagrees with maximalists who view BTC as the be-all, end-all digital asset.
MARKETS
Kiplinger

Warren Buffett's Inflation Plan: Buy, Buy, Buy

Rapidly rising prices are on the radar for virtually everyone in America – even the billionaire class. Indeed, Warren Buffett himself has his eyes on inflation. Buffett finally whipped out Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.B, $318.99) checkbook in a big way earlier this year, spending tens of billions of dollars in a matter of weeks.
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With Costco Stock Today?

Costco Wholesale Corp COST shares are trading lower Wednesday alongside several other retailers after Target Corp TGT announced worse-than-expected earnings results. Target Revenue: $25.17 billion beat $24.37-billion estimate. Target EPS: $2.19 missed estimate of $3.07. Target said it "faced unexpectedly high costs" in the quarter. The company's operating income margin...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
187K+
Followers
92K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy