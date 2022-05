The Minnesota State Patrol said one of its helicopter pilots was hurt after colliding with a duck midair last night. The State Patrol says the helicopter was dispatched on a law enforcement call to Wabasha County. As it was returning to St. Paul shortly after 10 p.m., the aircraft hit what the patrol said was a duck, which smashed through the left side windshield and hit the co-pilot.

WABASHA COUNTY, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO