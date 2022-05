ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man charged with killing his roommate in the Fairbanks area in 2020 is already awaiting trial for another homicide in Oregon. A Fairbanks grand jury indicted Aaron Mitchell Hague, 33, last Friday for the death of 61-year-old John McClelland, who went missing from North Pole in August of 2020. His remains have not been found. The grand jury heard from more than three dozen witnesses in bringing charges of second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and theft, against Hague.

