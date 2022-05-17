ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, MS

Mondays are looking up for $50,000 Mississippi Lottery player who purchased ticket from rural store

By Mississippi Today
 4 days ago
Mondays are looking up for one Mississippi Lottery player who purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000.

Lottery officials say the lucky player purchased a ticket from Pop’s at 527 Highway 9 West in Calhoun County for the Monday, May 16 drawing.

The winning Powerball numbers from Monday night’s drawing were: 07-15-22-36-64 with a Powerball of 13 and a Power Play of 2.

The lucky winner matched four out of five white balls and the Powerball.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot has grown to $112 million, while the jackpot for Tuesday night’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $142,000. Wednesday night’s Powerball jackpot has grown to $101 million.

ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

