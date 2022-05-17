ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

12 Facts About Maine Coons

By Kirstin Fawcett
Mental_Floss
Mental_Floss
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The "gentle giant" of cats is a quirky—but lovable—feline with a lot of interesting tales to...

www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Related
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota

Watch your pets people… These airborne predators do not discriminate between animal species, domesticated or wild. All they care about is their next meal. Sadly, our beloved pets, whether it be small dogs or cats, are generally insanely easy targets for them. The same way one of these flying dinosaurs will swoop down on a rabbits, prairie dogs, and even fish, eagles think nothing of digging their talons into Fluffy, the 2-pound rodent you keep in your purse (sorry, that’s […] The post Bald Eagle Shockingly Flies Away With Someone’s House Cat In Northern Minnesota first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Maine State
pethelpful.com

Cat's Reaction to Mom Picking Him Up From the Cat Hotel Couldn't Be Sweeter

Like any parent who goes away on vacation or a work trip, leaving their child is the hardest part. As much fun as it might be to be childless for a few days, the reunion with your little one is always so great. That goes for pet parents, too. And it's not just a one-way street. Our kids and pets are over the moon when they see we've returned for them.
PETS
dogstodays.com

8 of the Best Mini Dog Breeds

Dog breeds come in all shapes and sizes. From the tiny Chihuahua to the large Great Dane, there seems to be a dog breed for everyone. In fact, some people have even created hybrid dogs by crossing two different purebreds together. But what about those of us who don’t want a big dog? For those looking for something small but not too tiny, we compiled a list of eight mini dog breeds that are perfect for apartment living or just lounging on the couch with you!
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Antoinette
ohmymag.co.uk

Dogs who were about to be euthanized, saved by this heartbreaking photo

You surely come across many homeless dogs who are adopted into happy families on the internet. Unfortunately, not every dog at the shelter has the same fate. Some dogs spend their entire lives at the rescue centre. However, due to the rising population, many shelterseuthanise their canine residents. These two pups were scheduled to be euthanised as well.
ANIMALS
InspireMore

“That Is Love.” Horse Gallops Over To Comfort Crying Little Girl.

If you’re lucky enough to be raised around horses, you know how blessed you are. Horses may be big, but they’re often gentle giants with unique personalities and surprising intelligence. Research shows that horses can recognize their owners and pick up on non-verbal cues humans don’t even know they’re sending. They can sense human emotions and moods and can communicate their wants and needs to both humans and other horses.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat#Domesticated Cats#Female Cats#Cloning#Norwegian#Ragdolls#European#Maine Coons Ar
a-z-animals.com

What Animals Eat Great White Sharks?

Most would agree that sharks are at the top of the food chain, especially the greatly feared great white shark. But sharks have not taken over the oceans, so there must be some checks and balances in nature that keep their species in check. So what animals eat great white sharks? What animals are not afraid to take on one of the fiercest sharks in the world? Let’s find out!
ANIMALS
pethelpful.com

Husky-Malamute Throwing Tantrum Like a Kid Has Parents Everywhere Laughing

Whoever said dogs are brave and strong all the time should probably take a look at a video shared by @nikkoboy_huskamute on TikTok. It's like this: her dog Nikko (a Husky/Malamute mix) was having an absolute fit when she asked him to come inside for the night. So much so that people online are saying the pup acted like a stubborn little kid.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
Country
France
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
Whiskey Riff

Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease

“Bears are cute,” they said. “If you don’t bother them they won’t bother you,” they said. I haven’t had an actual encounter with a bear in my life, and after this video, I won’t be coming within a mile radius of one if I can help it. Warning: This one is pretty graphic… Here we have big ol’ moose laying injured on the side of a road in Sweden. A driver comes to a stop to video the ginormous creature, […] The post Massive Bear Drags Live Moose Off The Side Of The Road With Ease first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ANIMALS
dailyphew.com

This Puppy Was Rescued From A Slaughterhouse And He Looks Like Baby Yoda

Many people are fascinated by two things: cute pups and the popular Star Wars series. Even people who have never watched the movies are familiar with the Baby Yoda viral meme, therefore the combination of these two qualities is undeniably ideal, as demonstrated by a dog named Mork. Mork was...
ANIMALS
dogstodays.com

The 5 Most Affectionate Dog Breeds

Do you want a dog that will love and give affection to anyone, like a Labrador retriever? Or do you want one that doesn’t need as much attention but will always be there for you, like a Siberian husky? These are just some of the choices in picking out your perfect breed. There is no wrong answer when it comes to selecting which dog is right for you. So what are the most affectionate breeds on Earth? Let’s find out!
PETS
Mental_Floss

Mental_Floss

27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Mental Floss delivers smart, fun and shareable content in an upbeat and witty environment. An encyclopedia of everything, we answer life’s big questions and uncover stories so interesting our readers absolutely must share them.

 https://www.mentalfloss.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy