(KFOR Lincoln May 21, 2022) The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured three people during the early morning hours of May 21. At 2:38 am, officers heard gunshots in the 1100 block of O Street. Officers located the three victims with gunshot wounds outside a bar. All three victims were taken to a local hospital. One victim is in life threatening condition, one victim is in critical but stable condition, and one victim was treated and released for their injuries.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 18 HOURS AGO