Missoula, MT

Missoula firefighters continue to help attack flames in New Mexico

By NBC Montana Staff
NBCMontana
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Fire Department continues to send available firefighters to...

nbcmontana.com

WEHT/WTVW

Montana man arrested by HPD for theft identity

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police (HPD) say they arrested a man for theft identity around 9 p.m. on May 20. Police identified the man as 39-year-old Thomas Cates of Libby, Montana. HPD say they pulled over Cates at the intersection of Powell and South Green Street for a license plate not being displayed properly […]
HENDERSON, KY
NBCMontana

Car crashes into Missoula homes

MISSOULA, Mont. — A boy with special needs drove a vehicle off-road through a South Hills neighborhood crashing into homes and fences, according to the Missoula Police Department. Police responded to reports of a car crashing into several homes around 10:30 a.m. Friday morning. One of the homes hit...
MISSOULA, MT
930 AM KMPT

Montana Highway Patrol on Marijuana DUIs

Montanans are used to messages from law enforcement about drinking and driving, but KGVO News reached out to the Montana Highway Patrol on Thursday specifically about driving under the influence of marijuana. Now that recreational marijuana is legal, MHP Public Information Officer Sergeant Jay Nelson specifically addressed the subject of...
MISSOULA, MT
City
Missoula, MT
1240 KLYQ

WATCH Video Shows How Wild Antler Shed Hunting Can Be in Montana

In all my years wandering the woods and prairies of Montana, I have always been delighted to find shed antlers. It doesn't happen all the time, but if you spend time looking and knowing what you're looking for, it can sometimes benefit you financially. There is a huge market for antlers that deer, elk, and moose shed every winter. Just look at your nearest pet store. People are buying antlers and turning them into high-priced dog toys. Others are making everything from knife handles and jewelry to chandeliers. Each year the price people are willing to pay for shed antlers seems to go up. This, in turn, creates somewhat of a gold rush attitude for shed hunters.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

1065 new COVID-19 cases in Montana in the last week

MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana state health officials report 276,192 total cases of COVID-19 for Friday, May 20, 2022. 3,385 people have died of the virus. This is an increase of 1065 cases in the last week. Friday, May 6 was the last daily update to the COVID map dashboard....
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Emergency responders to check car seats for proper installation in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — Emergency responders will check perform checks on car seats in Missoula today. Statistics show that people put four out of five car seats in the wrong way. Friday, from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. participants can pull up at emergency services at 1220 Burlington, and technicians will make sure the car seat is properly secured.
MISSOULA, MT
mtpr.org

Ronan man charged with arson in connection with Boulder 2700 fire

A Lake County man has been arrested for allegedly starting the Boulder 2700 fire that burned down more than a dozen homes on the east side of Flathead Lake last year. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office charged Craig Allen McCrea of Ronan with starting the Boulder 2700 fire. McCrea was alleged to have intentionally started two other fires near Polson. He has been charged with three felony counts of arson.
RONAN, MT
NBCMontana

Republic Services offers bear-resistant trash cans

MISSOULA, Mont. — The number of bear encounters is growing in western Montana, but experts say one way to keep yourself and bears safe is using a bear-safe trash can. Republic Services just got a shipment of 500 Kodiak bear-resistant trash cans for anyone in their service area. The...
MISSOULA, MT
yourbigsky.com

Helena based pop-up flower tent in Billings

Billings has a pop-up shop filled with beautiful Montana flowers called High Country Growers and only comes a few months out of the year. The family-owned business is based out of Helena, Montana’s state capital, and was established nearly thirty years ago. The company provides quality outdoor plants for any Montana gardener.
BILLINGS, MT
NBCMontana

Federal funding to be awarded to 8 affordable rental properties in Montana

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Board of Housing is awarding more than $29,000,000 in federal Housing Tax Credit for 2023 to eight affordable rental properties. This year, developers pitched 12 new or rehabilitation projects. Overall, federal tax credits will fund $29.75 million for Montana's projects, with at least four...
MONTANA STATE
NBCMontana

Lost Creek State Park opens Friday

MISSOULA, Mont. — Lost Creek State Park opens for the season on Friday. The campground will also open, and runs first come, first served through October. The park, 12 miles north of Anaconda, has one hand pump for potable water, and visitors must pack out their own trash. There aren't a lot of site for longer camping vehicle.
MISSOULA, MT

