SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Six Broadway productions will make their way to Sioux City over the next year as part of the "Broadway at the Orpheum" program. The series begins in October with "Anastasia", followed by "Annie" in November, "Hairspray" and "On Your Feet" in February, "Chicago" in April and "Fiddler on the Roof" to close out the year next May.

SIOUX CITY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO