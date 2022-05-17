ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopee-Owner Sea Posts Upbeat Results on E-Commerce Strength

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Singapore-based Sea Ltd on Tuesday beat quarterly sales estimates and posted a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss, driven by strength in its core e-commerce as well as digital payments business. Sea shares rose 13% amid a rally in major U.S-listed Chinese technology stocks on hopes of Beijing easing its regulatory...

