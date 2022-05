The Ukiah Daily Journal’s annual Spring Fund Drive for the Ukiah Boys & Girls Club is continuing. The Club is a critical part of this community’s ability to address the needs of our local families. Children who might otherwise be sitting at home alone have an opportunity to mix with other children in a safe and fun place. The Club provides not only games and social activities, it also is a place where kids can do homework, learn basic life skills, and build self-esteem. Club counselors and volunteers are always on hand to make sure kids are given opportunities to have a rewarding experience.

UKIAH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO