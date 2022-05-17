ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harahan, LA

Harahan Spring Horseshoes Classic

Franklin Banner-Tribune
 4 days ago

First place, Burnie Williams (tournament champion), Morgan City, 5 wins, 0 losses, 44.0 ringer percentage; second place, Tim...

Franklin Banner-Tribune

Wheel House for May 20

World Mission annual Free Tennis Camp is 8-10 a.m. Monday-Thursday, June 6-9, Lawrence Park, Morgan City. Open to ages 5-18. Pre-registration is 9:30-10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4, Lawrence Park. Registration forms at Morgan City Public Library. For info call Bishop Jerry T. Hebert, 985-221-0032. GIRLS ONLY. Dress For Success Luncheon,...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Teche Refuge is a St. Mary Parish treasure

Donovan Garcia is an unofficial sentinel of sorts within the Bayou Teche National Wildlife Refuge. He has been a proponent of the refuge in years past and today. “We use whatever we have,” Garcia said. “Like any time there was an oilfield location or whatever, that man did something wrong to it, we came back and used that area.”
SAINT MARY PARISH, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Red Ribbon Week contest winners

The St. Mary Parish School Board honored the winners in Red Ribbon Week contests this year. Wyandotte Elementary fifth-grader Hudson Norman won the Slogan Contest. Morgan City Junior High eighth-grader Silas Hastings is the Drawing Contest winner. The students whose artwork will be featured in the Red Ribbon Calendar are Bria Lemelle, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Park Pisani, kindergarten, Berwick Elementary; Caldynce Washington, first grade, St. John Elementary; Sofia Alfred, second grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Brekin Monceaux, third grade, Berwick Elementary; Brie Landry, third grade, Hattie Watts Elementary; Ella Robinson, fourth grade, Central Catholic Elementary; Addie Aucoin, fifth grade, Berwick Elementary; Charlotte Reynolds, fifth grade, St. John Elementary; Eduin Perez Deleon, fifth grade, J.S. Aucoin Elementary; Sherlly Bordales, sixth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Chloe Lemelle, seventh grade, Berwick Junior High; Silas Hastings, eighth grade, Morgan City Junior High; Sherley Perez, freshman, Morgan City High; and Lauren Chauvin, junior, West St. Mary High.
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

SHIRLEY MAE MAYON BOUDREAUX

Shirley Mae Mayon Boudreaux, 80, a resident of Morgan City, passed away on Tuesday, May 17, 2022 at Legacy Nursing and Rehabilitation. Shirley was born on July 20, 1941 in Morgan City, the daughter of Floyd Mayon and Margaret Couvillier Mayon. Shirley was a lady who enjoyed doing many things...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Word millionaires

The St. Mary Parish School Board presented certificates to its top World Millionaires at Thursday's meeting. Stanley Aucoin, a sixth-grader at Berwick Junior High, led the way among secondary students after reading and being tested on material contain 6,897,101 words. Addie Aucoin, a fifth-grader at Berwick Elementary, was tops among elementary students with 3,147,859 words. Their librarians are Mikah Kelly at Berwick Elementary and Laura Rentrop at Berwick Junior High.
BERWICK, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

SYNTHIA DIANN DUVAL GRAVOIS

Synthia Diann Duval Gravois, 42, a resident of Bayou L’Ourse, died May 11, 2022 at Ochsner Main Campus, New Orleans. She is survived by her mother, Deann Richardson; husband, Joey Gravois; three children, Bethany Shubart, Dustin Anders and Cordell Anders; a grandson; brother, John Duval; and sister, Tammy Partain.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Shrimp and Petroleum Festival opens membership, sponsorship drives

The Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival has opened its membership and sponsorship drives. Over the past 87 years, the Louisiana Shrimp & Petroleum Festival has gone from a small festival representing the seafood industries to a grand event incorporating the petroleum industry as well. The dynamic joining of the two industries created an association and festival that has brought honor and many awards to the Tri-City area.
LOUISIANA STATE
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Centerville principal will be human resources director for schools

Centerville High School Principal Kristina Estay will be the next human resources director for St. Mary Parish schools, Superintendent Teresa Bagwell said in a press release. Estay will succeed Suzanne Bergeron, who is retiring. Estay will begin working with Bergeron in early June. "Given the critical role that the Human...
CENTERVILLE, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Four valedictorians, salutatorian will lead CCHS grads

Four valedictorians and a salutatorian will lead Central Catholic High School graduates at commencement ceremonies at 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Cross Catholic Church. The Rev. P.J. Madden, who has served as Houma-Thibodaux diocesan administrator since the appointment of Shelton Fabre as archbishop of Louisville, Kentucky, will officiate. For Central...
HOUMA, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Morgan City police radio logs for May 18-19

The following are the radio dispatch logs from the Morgan City Police Department. To report unlawful or suspicious activity, call the Police Department at 985-380-4605. 6:34 a.m. 7500 block of La. 182; Criminal damage to property. 7 a.m. 700 block of Myrtle Street; Complaint. 7:04 a.m. 4000 block of Railroad...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Morgan City Council looks for money for police, fire raises

A dozen or so police officers and firefighters met with Morgan City government officials Thursday, hoping they can find a way to boost public safety pay and slow expensive personnel losses to better-paying departments. Nothing was formally decided at the Morgan City Council Budget Committee meeting at the Recreation Department...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Six arrests by local agencies include gun charge in Franklin

Local agencies reported six arrests Thursday, including one on a gun charge by Franklin police. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 40 complaints and made this arrest:. —Donavon Washington, 26, Baldwin, was arrested at 8:03 p.m. Thursday by the...
FRANKLIN, LA
NewsBreak
Sports
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Melanie Hill is Danos' new shale manager

Danos has promoted Melanie Hill to general manager of shale. In her new role, she will be responsible for overseeing Danos’ activity in the Permian, Eagle Ford, Marcellus and Rocky Mountain areas. In addition, she will manage Danos’ renewables business in Texas, California, New Mexico, Arizona and Nevada.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Jeremy Alford: Shape of the governor's race remains uncertain

We’re 16 months away from Louisiana’s next open race for governor and nowhere close to having a settled field of candidates. By this point in any open contest for the state’s top gig, there would normally be a horde of politicos boxing each other out and making big announcements.
LOUISIANA STATE
Franklin Banner-Tribune

Sheriff's Narcotics Section makes four arrests on gun-related charges

The Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Section made six arrests Wednesday, including four involving gun charges. Sheriff Blaise Smith reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Sheriff’s Office responded to 35 complaints and made these arrests:. —Keon Carbin, 18, Patterson was arrested at 6:44 p.m. Wednesday by the...
MORGAN CITY, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

State issues consumer alert about Patterson tax preparer

The Louisiana Department of Revenue has won an order of contempt against a St. Mary Parish woman operating a tax preparation business in violation of a court judgment, the department said in a news release. The original consent judgment, signed Dec. 20, prohibits Dawanna Monay Monroe of Patterson from filing,...
PATTERSON, LA
Franklin Banner-Tribune

House passes budget bills, including $1,500 teacher raise

BATON ROUGE – The House gave final legislative approval to a bundle of budget bills on Thursday that include funds for $1,500 pay raises for K-12 teachers and $300 million for a new Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge. The basic package had already cleared the House, but amendments...
BATON ROUGE, LA

