A Virginia man who pleaded guilty to murdering a pregnant woman was sentenced to 45 years in prison on Wednesday. In February of this year, Kevin O’Neal Allen, 37, pleaded guilty to several crimes in connection with the September 2020 death of his then-girlfriend, 25-year-old Cansas Carolyn Crotts, inside of her own home while her four children were there. The victim was two-and-a-half months pregnant at the time of the fatal shooting.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO