PEORIA, Ill. – The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has indicted a Peoria-area woman after allegedly lying on an application for a Firearm Owners I.D. card. The A.G.’s office says Ronda Frye, 51, of Edwards, is being charged with two Class-Three Felony counts of Forgery. The office says she’s pleaded not guilty, and will be back in court September 15th ahead of a possible trial about ten days later.

PEORIA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO