Virginia State

USDA Food and Nutrition Service Awards Nearly $1 Million Training Grant to Virginia Department of Education

 2 days ago
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service Mid-Atlantic Region announced the award of a $982,827 grant to Virginia Department of Education, which administers the National School Lunch Program in the Commonwealth. The grant, formally known as FNS’s “Team Nutrition Training Grant for School Nutrition Professional Readiness and Retention,” will...

