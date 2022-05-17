USDA Food and Nutrition Service Awards Nearly $1 Million Training Grant to Virginia Department of Education

As graduation happens for the high school class of 2022, many students are deciding whether to go to college, get a vocational education or head straight into the workforce. For many, a college degree offers the most straightforward path toward securing a job and increasing pay, but the cost to get this education has increased dramatically in the last several decades. Currently, the average amount of debt a college graduate owes at graduation is $31,100.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO