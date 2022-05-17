Radio host Tom Joyner lists Miami mansion with boxing ring for $20M

Radio personality Tom Joyner, who hosted the nationally syndicated “The Tom Joyner Morning Show” for 25 years, is selling his Miami mansion for $20 million, The Post can report.

Located in the gated Golden Beach community, Joyner, 72, initially purchased the three-bedroom, four-bathroom home back in 2015 for $10.5 million. But it’s not exactly the profit you would think if he is able to score his initial asking price.

Spanning over 7,300 square feet, the space underwent a whopping $7.5 million renovation with an elite team including designer Deborah Wecselman of Wecselman Design, architect Wesley Kean of KoDA, contractor Larqcon Group, and landscape architecture firm Enea.

Inside, the staircase within the foyer acts as an art gallery with pieces from Picasso, Robert Pruitt, Allora & Calzadilla, and Ernie Barnes. Hints of Joyner’s favorite color red are sprinkled throughout each piece of work while a custom Bocci pendant light hangs from the ceiling.

The property spans over 7,300 square feet. Mike Ruiz / Douglas Elliman

The foyer with a customized staircase. Mike Ruiz / Douglas Elliman

The formal living area. Mike Ruiz / Douglas Elliman

A living room with ocean front views. Kris Tamburello

The kitchen. Kris Tamburello

Pegged as a “unicorn property,” the primary suite comes with an office, and features a bathroom with a glass encased RiFRA tub in the center of the room, and an expansive open closet.

The lower level features a professional gym with a boxing ring and bright red floor.

Described as a “sophisticated luxury” residence, oceanfront living lounges are placed throughout the home with ocean views in almost every room.

A seaside swimming pool can be found out back with spacious verandas, summer kitchen, beachside louvered cabana – and of course, direct access to your very own private beach.

One of three bedrooms. Kris Tamburello

The second level terrace. Kris Tamburello

An outdoor lounge area. Kris Tamburello

The pool. Mike Ruiz / Douglas Elliman

Radio personality Tom Joyner during his morning talk show in Dallas, Texas on Oct. 2, 2009. AP

Outdoor amenities include a seaside swimming pool with spacious verandas, a summer kitchen, beachside louvered cabana , and direct access to your very own private beach.

Golden Beach is the only private community with homes on the sand in South Florida. The ultra-exclusive gated community has its own police force, private beach with pavilion and beachside service, tennis courts, basketball court, multiple parks and a kids playground.

Dina Goldentayer with Douglas Elliman holds the listing.

“This is a unicorn property in one of South Florida’s most exclusive neighborhoods – and the only one with a private beach,” Goldentayer reiterated to The Post. “A turnkey oceanfront home with this level of design is extremely hard to find. From the moment you pull up, you are wowed at every turn by stunning ocean views and an incredible attention to detail from designer Deborah Wecselman.”

In 2017, Joyner announced he was going to retire after his contract ends in December 2019.

“I’m retiring, and for the next two years we’re going to reminisce, go down Memory Lane and talk about all the things that we’ve done for the past 25 years,” he said on his show at the time.