Man shot during family dispute at father’s home in Eunice

EUNICE, La. ( KLFY ) — A man was shot after kicking down the door at his father’s home in Eunice and getting into a confrontation with a family member.

Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot said Chase Guillory, 37 of Eunice was shot once in the leg by his 19-year-old nephew who was at the home.

It happened Tuesday around 9 a.m.

Guillory had been served with an order of protective custody by the parish coroner’s office, taken into custody and transported to a treatment facility, Fontenot said.

“He somehow walked away from that facility before his 72-hour hold was up and returned to his father’s home.”

The teen, he said, told police that he was forced to shoot Guillory when he kicked the door in and became violent.

When police arrived they found Guillory suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

He was transported to a local hospital with non life threatening injuries.

The teen was shaken but not hurt, Fontenot said.

He said the shooting has been ruled “justifiable” because it was in self defense.

