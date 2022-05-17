If You See a Park “Resident,” Leave it Alone

On Sunday, May 22 streets along the race route will begin closing at 6:30am with rolling reopening's as the runners pass; all streets will reopen by 11am. Pay close attention to posted signage. No parking along the downtown routes will begin at 3am. Old Mill Park will be closed till 11am. Watch for a large number of pedestrians in the areas near the start/end of the race near Wegmans in Central Park and in the James Monroe High School area for the Semper 5ive race and along the route.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 23 HOURS AGO