Prince William County, VA

If You See a Park “Resident,” Leave it Alone

PWLiving
 2 days ago
Provided by Prince William Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Parks are home to several different wild species or “park residents,”...

theburn.com

Picture of the Week: Young fox visits South Riding family

Yes, we know Loudoun County is thick with foxes and most everyone has probably encountered one somewhere. But we were struck by this young fellow that paid a visit to the backyard deck of a South Riding family. “We back up to woods and see lots of nature — a...
SOUTH RIDING, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Outdoor Malls and Shopping Districts Worth Strolling this Summer

With the weather warming up, we are definitely trying to spend as much time outside as possible. If you have a relaxing weekend of shopping on the agenda, consider stopping by these outdoor shopping centers to add a little extra sunshine to your off-days. You’re really missing out if you...
LEESBURG, VA
WUSA9

A sharp-toothed rodent could help save the Chesapeake Bay

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. — Eight years ago, federal, state, and local officials across our region set some lofty goals to restore the Chesapeake Bay. But with the 2025 deadline approaching, many of those goals remain unmet. Now some environmentalists are suggesting a voracious little rodent might help. Their plan:...
MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, MD
rvahub.com

How to move a snapping turtle across the road and why.

Snapping Turtles are one of the scariest and coolest looking critters you can run across in the Richmond area. Unfortunately many times you’ll see them on the road and that is not a good spot for a Snapping Turtle or any turtle to be. It’s egg-laying season so female Snapping Turtles are on the move and crossing roads. Snappers travel long distances away from water to search for a nest site on dry land.
RICHMOND, VA
Wbaltv.com

Camera catches black bear in Woodbine backyard

WOODBINE, Md. — This isn't something you see every day!. An 11 News viewer in Woodbine got an unexpected visitor. Ring camera video captured a black bear roaming around her backyard!. What should you do if you see this play out in your backyard?. The Maryland Department of Natural...
WOODBINE, MD
northernvirginiamag.com

Fairfax’s 29 Diner Set to Reopen this Fall After Shuttering due to Fire

John Wood isn’t used to being the one in need. Through 29 Diner, the historic Fairfax greasy spoon he’s owned since 2014, he’s raised $300,000 through his “Be a Hero, Feed a Hero” program, half of which goes to suicide-prevention and mental health initiatives, and since the pandemic started he’s given away more than 300,000 meals and turned the 49-seat restaurant into a food pantry.
FAIRFAX, VA
loudounnow.com

Pool Fill-up Cause Water Scare in Round Hill Neighborhood

The filling of the pool at the Stoneleigh Golf and Country Club created a water panic for the neighborhood over the weekend. The Round Hill Town Council was briefed on the incident Wednesday night. Crews at the club began refilling the 120,000-gallon pool over the weekend, but apparently disregarded the...
ROUND HILL, VA
ffxnow.com

Greek restaurant Knossos coming soon to Elden Street from Leesburg

(Updated at 4:15 p.m.) The family behind Knossos Restaurant, an eatery that called Leesburg home for a decade, is bringing its Greek and American cuisine to Elden Street. Owner Sarfraz Nawaz said many customers have been asking about plans to open a new location. Once the renovation is completed, the business will open at 150 Elden Street, Suite 180, the former home of Spice Town.
LEESBURG, VA
fredericksburgva.gov

Historic Half Marathon and Semper 5ive will Close and Impact Streets

On Sunday, May 22 streets along the race route will begin closing at 6:30am with rolling reopening's as the runners pass; all streets will reopen by 11am. Pay close attention to posted signage. No parking along the downtown routes will begin at 3am. Old Mill Park will be closed till 11am. Watch for a large number of pedestrians in the areas near the start/end of the race near Wegmans in Central Park and in the James Monroe High School area for the Semper 5ive race and along the route.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
fredericksburgva.gov

Madonna House Response Update May 18

The City of Fredericksburg's emergency response to the May 16th fire at Madonna House is ongoing. Now in its second day the City's teams have shifted primarily to assisting the displaced residents. At the time of the fire emergency, approximately 60 individuals were evacuated to FRED Central Bus Station, which...
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
Henrico Citizen

Henrico County opens its 4 spray parks

Henrico Recreation and Parks officials opened all four of the county’s spray park locations May 18. The parks, each of which offers a zero-depth water play area intended for children 12 or under with adult supervision, generally will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Labor Day, weather permitting.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
popville.com

“all the missing shopping carts”

Thanks to Josh for sending: “Might be all the missing shopping carts from Giant. This is outside of Banneker High School.”. Beloved Columbia Heights Vendor Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui has passed away. Prince Of Petworth Today at 1:15pm. Eliezer “Chef Ziggy” Albino Segui “Dear PoPville, I...
WASHINGTON, DC
