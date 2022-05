Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Potomac Shores Middle School has created a dedicated space to promote mental health awareness and wellness all year round. The Wellness Room is designed as a space for students to take 5 to 10 minutes to reset. Within the space, students will find tools and coping strategies to self-regulate their emotions and calm down. The Wellness Room is one example of initiatives and efforts across PWCS to support the mental health and well-being of students and staff.

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA ・ 15 DAYS AGO