ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, NY

Recognizing emergency medical services during National EMS Week

By Zach Grady
wwnytv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - For nearly 50 years, this week has marked National EMS Week. It recognizes the importance of the work that emergency medical services provide in the community. We spoke with two north country EMS officials to find out why what they do means so much...

www.wwnytv.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwnytv.com

Graveside Services: Esther Dale Boyd, 78, of Dexter

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Esther Dale Boyd, 78, of Dexter, NY, passed away on March 16, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m. May 27th at the Brownville Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home.
DEXTER, NY
wwnytv.com

Francis W. Plummer Jr., 68, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Francis W. Plummer Jr., 68, of Watertown, NY, passed away May 19, 2022 at Samaritan Medical Center. He was born on November 29, 1953 in Watertown, NY, son of Francis W. and Loretta (Johnson) Plummer Sr. He attended Watertown City Schools. In 1973, he started...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Marching down Washington Street for Armed Forces Day Parade

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Armed Forces Day is a day to celebrate all who serve, past and present. The City of Watertown celebrated with a parade. The parade went right down Washington Street Saturday morning. Several area fire departments, police departments, VFW’s, and marching bands were in attendance along with local lawmakers and legislators as hundreds of people lined the street in downtown Watertown.
wwnytv.com

Car goes into river; driver escapes & swims to shore

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was a miraculous escape Friday morning. A Fort Drum soldier plunged his into the Black River and emerged unscathed. Watertown fire and police departments were called to Eastern Boulevard around 5:45 a.m. for reports of a driver who sunk his car into the Black River canal.
WATERTOWN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Philadelphia, NY
wwnytv.com

Richard L. Frangione, 88, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Richard L. Frangione, 88, of Academy Street, passed away, May 19, 2022, at his home just as he had wished under the care of his family and the Hospice of Jefferson County. Richard was born September 28, 1933, in NuMine, PA, son of James and...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

William W. Conde, III, 80, of Henderson Harbor

HENDERSON HARBOR, New York (WWNY) - William W. Conde, III, affectionately known as “Sandy”, passed away in Henderson Harbor on May 18, 2022. Born on February 18, 1942, he was 80 years old. Sandy was the beloved husband of Nancy (Rayner) for 55 years and a loving father...
HENDERSON HARBOR, NY
wwnytv.com

Beaver River Central School hosts mock DWI just before prom

BEAVER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - At first glance, it may look like a real crash. But the scene is actually a mock DWI crash. Ahead of Beaver River Central School’s prom Saturday night, the school hosted the mock crash showing students what could happen if they drive under the influence.
BEAVER FALLS, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside Services: Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Potsdam

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Graveside services for Charles M. Gerrish, 101, of Elm Street will be held at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 26, 2022 in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam with Rev. Robert Schirmer, officiating. Mr. Gerrish passed away January 29, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are under...
POTSDAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Wwny#National Ems Week#Ems#Gouverneur Rescue
wwnytv.com

JCC Commencement honors 333 graduates Friday

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - More than 300 members of the Class of 2022 walked the stage Friday night at Jefferson Community College. Family and friends gathered in the McVean Student Center Gymnasium on campus to celebrate the 333 graduates as they were awarded their degrees and certificates. 10th Mountain...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

SPCA: super-friendly Anubis

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Anubis the cat came to the Jefferson County SPCA as a stray. Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says despite being a stray, Anubis is cute, friendly, and super-loving. She says he would probably be great in most homes. Besides the usual cats and dogs, the shelter...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Fire destroys Pamelia trailer home

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - Firefighters were at the scene of a trailer home fire in the town of Pamelia early Friday morning. The home at 24143 County Route 32 -- also known as Bush Road -- is a total loss. Firefighters were called there just after 4:30 a.m. The...
WATERTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
wwnytv.com

School board meetings, public comments & the law

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Student safety, heated comments, and silenced parents. We’re talking about Wednesday night’s fireworks at the Watertown City School District’s board of education meeting. Now that the dust has settled, we look at what happened and whether the school board had the right...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Emilia D. Tehonica, 43, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Emilia D. Tehonica, 43, of NYS Route 26 died peacefully Wednesday, May 18, 2022 at the Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, NY. She was born on March 18, 1979 to William M. Tehonica & Maureen S. Barre. Emmy graduated from Carthage High School and later attended Jefferson Community College where she graduated and earned her Associates Degree in Nursing and was a Registered Nurse.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Graveside service for Anthony J. Winter, 64, formerly of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The graveside committal service for Anthony J. Winter will be held in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Clayton on Monday, May 23, at 1 PM. Mr. Winters, 64, formerly of Clayton died February 25, 2022 in Watertown. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com.
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Police probe of Morse death turned over to DA

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The long-awaited State Police investigation into the death of Watertown firefighter trainee Peyton Morse is finished. Morse died last March, after he stopped breathing and lost consciousness while training at the state Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Joe Fazzary, the Schuyler County District Attorney, told...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

William Chapin, active in charities, church, dies at age 78

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William ‘Bill’ Chapin, a Watertown native with a lifetime of community and charity service, died Monday at age 78. An obituary from Reed & Benoit Funeral Home says Chapin died in Fernandia Beach, Florida. Chapin was the son of Richard Chapin, who invented...
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - JoEllen A. Youngs, 53, of Clayton passed away Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg. JoEllen was born in Watertown November 6, 1968, daughter of the late Roy S. Evans and Joan A. Mowers Evans. She attended Brownville and Watertown schools and graduated from Corcoran High School, Syracuse. On June 8, 2002 she married William W. Youngs. A previous marriage ended in divorce.
CLAYTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Gerene M. Backus, 81, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gerene M. Backus, 81, Watertown, wife of Leman R. Backus, Jr., passed away on Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center. Graveside services will be 2 pm on May 24th, 2022 at the North Watertown Cemetery with Rev. Laura Calos, pastor of the Asbury United Methodist Church officiating. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Besides her husband she is survived by five children, Mary Jean (Randy) Mullis, Ft. Covington, Robert Backus and Jodie (Michael) Spaulding, both of Watertown, Deanna Wright, Charlotte, NC, Kevin (Colleen) Backus, Charlton, NY; five grandchildren Amber Mullis Legrand, Adrianne Lauzon, Natashia Wright, Jessica and Nicole Backus; five great grandchildren; a sister Marilyn Shepard, Florida; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a great granddaughter Alexis Lauzon, a brother George Freeman and two sisters Jeannie and Laurena. Gerene was born in the Town of Henderson on October 9, 1940, a daughter to Eugene and Mary Freeman. She worked as a papergirl delivering the Watertown Daily Times as a young girl. She also worked at Gibson’s Laundry, Mode; Homes, Nichols Department Store and the Pharmhouse, Stature Electric and retired from Walmart in 2011. She married Leman R. Backus, Jr. on January 25th, 1963 at Asbury United Methodist Church. Gerene enjoyed walking on and spending time at the beach. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends, Knitting, sewing and flower gardening. She had a knack for finding four leaf clovers in the grass . Memorial contributions may be made to the SPCA. Condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy