Mothers’ Milk Bank Helps Colorado Families During Baby Formula Shortage

By Jennifer McRae
 4 days ago

DENVER (CBS4) – Gov. Jared Polis announced a partnership on Tuesday with Mothers’ Milk Bank through the Rocky Mountain Children’s Foundation to help with the baby formula shortage. That shortage is impacting families in Colorado and across the nation.

(credit: CBS)

Mothers’ Milk Bank is calling for donations of breast milk or financial donations that would help families with the cost during the shortage.

The partnership announcement comes as baby formula producer Abbott announced that it reached a deal with the FDA and estimates a wait of 6 to 8 weeks for the formula to be back on store shelves.

Mothers’ Milk Bank is a nonprofit program of Arvada-based Rocky Mountain Children’s Health Foundation. Women and families can donate or purchase milk from anywhere in the state and individuals can also give financial assistance to help support families with the cost.

“Some parents are facing the unthinkable reality of not being able to feed their children through no fault of their own, so Colorado is partnering on an option to address the formula supply issue. It is critical that we use every option out there to make sure our infants do not go hungry. Moms who are able to donate breastmilk should do so as a lifeline for those who can’t, and no matter how you feed your baby, a fed baby is the priority,” said Polis in a statement.

(credit: CBS)

“Every ounce counts. The more donated milk we can get in the door now, the more we’ll be able to support families for the weeks and months to come,” said Rebecca Heinrich, Director of Mothers’ Milk Bank, in a statement. “We are thrilled to partner with Colorado on this important effort to support families.”

Additional Information from the governor’s office:

Information on how to donate or purchase milk, or make a donation can be found at milkbankcolorado.org. If you or your organization are interested in donating in an alternative method, please contact giving@rmchildren.org.

Mothers’ Milk Bank follows the strict guidelines set forth by the Human Milk Banking Association of North America (HMBANA) . All donors are screened by trained staff members. They also undergo blood testing and must have their health care providers sign forms confirming their medical histories. The milk is pasteurized and tested prior to being dispensed.

The Colorado Department of Human Services can help families with other needs including food, childcare, disability, employment and cash. More information about benefits available to Colorado families and individuals can be found at cdhs.colorado.gov/benefits-assistance .

