ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Doshibox Korean Kitchen Going Brick and Mortar

By Ross McWaters
What Now Orlando
What Now Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYGDz_0fhRa19800

According to Bungalower, Doshibox Korean Kitchen is transitioning from operating as a ghost kitchen and moving into a brick-and-mortar location soon. What Now spoke with Johnny Tung, owner of Omei Restaurant Group, on Tuesday to get some extra info.

The first concept to open in the Omei Restaurant Group’s Collab Kitchen in Curry Ford West, Doshibox has been serving its Korean fare as a ghost kitchen. Soon, the brand will find new digs in a 2,200 square-foot storefront at 1040 Orlando Ave, the former home of Café Rio Mexican Grill.

Tung commented that we can expect the location to open in late July or August. They will have a tiered opening, beginning as a six-seat chef’s table experience with 12 courses. Eventually, they will open a 30 seat dining room, followed by an outdoor patio, where more affordable items from the tasting menu will be available.

Tung did not have an opening date to share for the dining room and patio. Guests can enjoy the intimate tasting room experience when they open in a few months.

Follow their social media.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

The restaurant where real Italian mothers rule the kitchen

(CNN) — Like many Italians living abroad, Peppe Corsaro missed his mother's cooking. Born in Sicily, he moved to London when he was 16, and soon started yearning for his home flavors and traditions -- especially the bustling Sunday lunch, when mothers and grandmothers cooked timeless favorites for an open-air, marathon feast that could easily spill into the evening hours.
RESTAURANTS
US News and World Report

How Much to Tip Hairdressers

Whether you frequent an upscale salon or a local barber shop, you might feel uncertain about how much to tip – and it’s no wonder. Tipping can feel arbitrary, and you might be unsure about your understanding of tipping etiquette. For instance, are there hard and fast rules around tipping, or is it up to your discretion? Is there a going rate? Do barbers and stylists expect a certain percentage? Is cash best? Do you tip salon assistants?
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ghost Kitchen#Brick And Mortar#The Dining Room#Food Drink#Omei Restaurant Group#Collab Kitchen#Korean#Caf Rio Mexican Grill
Wichita Eagle

Taco Bell’s New Mexican Pizza is Not The Same

I am what one would call a Mexican Pizza devotee. Since the early ‘90s, I would make periodic journeys to the Taco Bell closest to my house to acquire an item that transcended all definition. It could be breakfast, lunch, or dinner. It could be a pick-me-up after a...
RESTAURANTS
Distractify

Woman Blocks McDonald's Drive-Thru Line to Save Spot for Her Husband in a Truck

If you've ever watched The Founder then you'll know just how much of an impact McDonald's and Ray Kroc made on the food service industry. The speedy meal system developed by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald minimized wait times for customers and using predominantly paper products from wrappers, bags, and cups resulted in a takeout phenomenon that tons of other businesses would go on to emulate.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheStreet

A Beloved Menu Item Returns to Taco Bell (It's Not Mexican Pizza)

While McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is known for its (almost) unwavering stability over the years, Taco Bell is all about teasing customers with something delicious and then replacing it with something else. Limited-time promotions are the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report-owned chain's whole...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
SheKnows

Aldi’s New Glass Storage Containers Look Exactly Like the Ones Khloé Kardashian Uses In Her Pantry

Click here to read the full article. Khloé Kardashian’s perfectly curated kitchen pantry (read: grocery store) is a slice of organized, structured Heaven that puts even the best kitchen storage solutions to shame. And if you’ve ever caught a glimpse of her color-coordinated fridge (and her urge to keep everything super neat and tidy inside it), the immaculate state of her pantry really should come as no surprise. Luckily for us, we can recreate some of the organizational magic with Aldi’s new glass storage containers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aldi Connoisseur 🌈 (@aldi.is.my.jam) Aldi fan account,...
CELEBRITIES
Bon Appétit

Make California Pizza Kitchen's Famous BBQ Pizza—Any Time You Want

Growing up in a Northern California suburb, California Pizza Kitchen was formative for me—a spot for birthdays, teen theater cast parties, and weird high school dates, and the site of my first bite of spinach-artichoke dip (it was fine). Last year for his birthday, my husband, deeply familiar with CPK’s oeuvre, requested that I make him a classic of the restaurant: the barbecue chicken pizza. Eating it for the first time outside a CPK, tweaked to account for our grown-up tastes, I found the pizza was even better than I remembered.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Mashed

Get Ready To Watch The Fab Five Eat Their Way Through NoLa In Queer Eye Season 7

It's official: Jonathan Van Ness, Bobby Berk, Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, and Tan France are headed to New Orleans to film Season 7 of "Queer Eye" (via Instagram). They are leaving behind the cattle ranches and line dancing of Austin, Texas, and heading to the bayou for beignets and crawfish. It's an exciting prospect for a city when the Fab 5 announces they're coming to town because they often feature local businesses when they're out shopping or meeting with their "heroes."
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Mashed

Why Fried Chicken Might Taste Different From The Deli

There are certain foods we leave to the professionals instead of making at home, and fried chicken definitely falls into this category for many people. Even when seasoned chefs attempt to make it on competition shows like "Top Chef," viewers and the judges on the show are on pins and needles, waiting for disaster to strike. While the chef is making the fried chicken, they list the dozens of things that could go wrong, and in order to achieve crispy, golden brown perfection, all the stars have to align. If these confident chefs are wary of it, then that leaves home cooks especially intimidated by a seemingly simple dish.
FOOD & DRINKS
geekspin

The new Wingstop Chicken Sandwich comes in 11 different flavors

Wingstop has officially joined the chicken sandwich war with the recent launch of the new Wingstop Chicken Sandwich. Like the fast-food chain’s popular chicken wings, the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich is also made to order. A first in the chicken sandwich war, the crispy and juicy chicken breast of the Wingstop Chicken Sandwich can be hand sauced and tossed in any of the restaurant’s 11 flavors, including Hawaiian, Garlic Parmesan, Lemon Pepper, Mild, Original Hot, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Atomic, Mango Habanero, Cajun, Louisiana Rub, and Spicy Korean Q.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Real Origins Of American Foods

Genuine American cuisine is a glorious mishmash of different cultures, styles, and influences that vary from one region to another. Something as simple as barbecue, for example, can change dramatically from state to state. If you bop around the Northeastern states, you will encounter several different takes on clam chowder. And the "classic" ballpark-style hot dog is but one of countless versions of a hot dog that you will find across the country. Americans also have a tender fondness for specific dishes, especially when they're traveling abroad, and can extol the virtues of their particular state's best-known dish.
FOOD & DRINKS
What Now Orlando

What Now Orlando

Orlando, FL
32
Followers
30
Post
2K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnoworlando.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy