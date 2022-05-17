Doshibox Korean Kitchen Going Brick and Mortar

According to Bungalower, Doshibox Korean Kitchen is transitioning from operating as a ghost kitchen and moving into a brick-and-mortar location soon. What Now spoke with Johnny Tung, owner of Omei Restaurant Group, on Tuesday to get some extra info.

The first concept to open in the Omei Restaurant Group’s Collab Kitchen in Curry Ford West, Doshibox has been serving its Korean fare as a ghost kitchen. Soon, the brand will find new digs in a 2,200 square-foot storefront at 1040 Orlando Ave, the former home of Café Rio Mexican Grill.

Tung commented that we can expect the location to open in late July or August. They will have a tiered opening, beginning as a six-seat chef’s table experience with 12 courses. Eventually, they will open a 30 seat dining room, followed by an outdoor patio, where more affordable items from the tasting menu will be available.

Tung did not have an opening date to share for the dining room and patio. Guests can enjoy the intimate tasting room experience when they open in a few months.

