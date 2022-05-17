ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New 983 Area Code Takes Effect In 1 Month For Denver Metro Area

 4 days ago

By Danielle Chavira

DENVER (CBS4) – Look out, there’s a new area code in town. The Colorado Public Utilities Commission says 983 will be joining 303 and 720 starting in exactly one month (on June 17, 2022).

The new area code will cover Denver and surrounding cities including Aurora, Boulder, Brighton, Castle Rock, Englewood, Lakewood, Littleton, Thornton and Westminster. Those with existing phone numbers using the 303 or 720 area codes will not change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36D7pM_0fhRYcWO00

(credit: CBS)

The new area code only applies to those getting a new number or phone line.

The PUC shared the following facts about the 983 area code change:

  • Telephone numbers, including current area code, will not change.
  • The price of a call, coverage area, or other rates and services will not change due to
    the overlay.
  • What is a local call now will remain a local call.
  • Customers in the overlay region will continue to dial 10 digits for local calls within and
    between the overlay area codes, and 1+10 digits for long distance calls.
  • Customers can still dial just three digits to reach 911, as well as 211, 311, 411, 511,
    611, 711 or 811 if those are currently available in their community.

Find more information about the change on the Colorado Public Utilities Commission’s website .

CBS Denver

Power Outages Cause Inconvenience For Thousands After Powerful Colorado Spring Storm

(CBS4) – Power outages across Colorado’s Front Range caused an inconvenience for many on Saturday. Many street lights were without power in the Denver metro area, and dozens of businesses had to close because of the spring snowstorm. “It went off about 12 o’clock last night,” said Denver resident Dwayne Dunn. “When the heater came on, then all of a sudden it went off and we were like ‘Well, what’s going on?’ And then everything went off, and then we got up, me and the wife, and we looked around and nobody had power.” A spokesperson with Xcel Energy...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Another Bone Chilling Morning On The Way

DENVER(CBS)- Our heavy snow maker is moving away from Colorado and will leave behind a bone-chilling night over the entire state. (credit: CBS) After tying the record high for Denver Saturday morning another cold night is on the way. (credit: CBS) The temperature at DIA for Sunday morning is 30 degrees and we should at least tie that at the airport if not break it. There is a Freeze Warning in place over the Denver metro area from 9pm Saturday night thru 8am Sunday morning. Most temperatures will be around 32 degrees with a few dropping down to near 29 degrees. Hence, the reason for the warning for those areas that will get below 32 degrees. (credit: CBS) This also includes most of northeastern Colorado and areas down into Colorado Springs. There is a Frost Advisory farther east for Wray, Burlington down into Kit Carson where temps will drop to just above freezing. (credit: CBS) Parts of western Colorado also, have Freeze Warnings going on for the Colorado and Yampa River Basins. Temps in those spots may get down to near 26 degrees by Sunday morning. (credit: CBS)
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Attention Turns To Widespread Freeze Saturday Night As Storm Departs

DENVER (CBS4) – A potent and unusually cold late May snowstorm will leave Colorado today after dropping more than a foot of snow on the higher elevations to the west and south of Denver. Some parts of Summit County, Jefferson County and Douglas County reported 15 to 20 inches of snow! A fair amount of moisture remains in the atmosphere over northern and central Colorado and with daytime heating we’ll see some unstable air develop. This will create a few rain or snow showers but we aren’t expecting anything widespread or organized after the band of snow on the southeast plains...
DENVER, CO
