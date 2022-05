We’ve been telling you about the trend of violence and shootings in the Portland metro area. The latest case, happened in Gresham. Police say a male victim’s in a Portland trauma hospital fighting for his life. They found him, with what appeared to be a gunshot wound last night at around 6:45, in the area of S.E. Yamhill Street near S.E. 190th Avenue. Officers were responding to a call about gunshots when they discovered the victim. They describe his injuries as life threatening, but have not released his current condition.

GRESHAM, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO