Oklahoma State

$9.8 Billion Budget Passes from Committee, Headed For Floor Vote

By Augusta McDonnell
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 4 days ago
A $9.8 billion state budget was passed by the House and Senate Joint Committees for Appropriation and Budget Tuesday.

This year’s budget is a bump up from last year’s $9.1 Billion dollar budget.

The plan includes $14 million to give State Troopers pay raises in an effort to attract more troopers.

The department of Health Services will receive over $30 million dollars to fund Medicaid waivers and services for people with developmental disabilities.

This comes over a years long effort to eliminate Oklahoma’s waiting list for services for thousands of families.

The budget also includes nearly $700 million set aside as a one-time effort to attract corporate development to Oklahoma.

Tax relief efforts this session resulted in a plan to send $181 million in checks directly to taxpayers – $75 for singles, and $150 for couples.

Efforts to eliminate the state grocery tax — failed.

“For me personally, within my district, it’s a rural district, without POS (point-of-sale) systems, it’s very problematic to be able to run through. I think you’ll see more discussion on the grocery tax in the years to come,” said Senator Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, chair of the Senate JCAB.

Both the house and senate chambers must pass the budget with a floor vote before it heads to the governor’s desk.

Related
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Bill Overhauling Judicial Nominating Process Heard In Conference Committee

As the clock ticks down on the work at the State Capitol, lawmakers are considering a bill that could overhaul how Oklahoma's highest judges are selected. Most lower court judges in Oklahoma are elected. However, for the state's highest court, those nominations are currently left up to a bipartisan closed door, 15-member panel that presents the governor the choice of three candidates.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Poll: Inflation, Economy Top List Of Issues Oklahoma Voters Care About In 2022

It’s the economy…and inflation, Oklahoma. This is what likely GOP primary voters said in a just-released News 9 / News On 6 poll. The poll asked 306 Oklahomans about their preferences for governor, both U.S. Senate races and more. One of the questions was, “What do you believe is the most important issue facing Oklahomans today?” ‘Inflation’ led the pack with 33.8% of answers, followed closely by ‘economy / jobs’ at 27.9%.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma City, OK
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

