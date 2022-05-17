Nurse receives DAISY Award at Clarksburg VA

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pearl Jeanette Fluharty, 98, of Rock Lake Community passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Metz the daughter of the late Chester and Nellie Renner Hibbs.She graduated from Mannington High School. She was a loving mother, wife, and homemaker. She enjoyed golfing with her husband at Tygart Lake where she even had a hole in one. She also enjoyed bowling and ice skating. She was a member of the Rock Lake Community for over 50 years. In addition to her parents, she has preceded in death by her husband of 76 years Lawrence Wayne Fluharty.She is survived by her son Larry W. Fluharty and his wife Debra of Fairmont; grandchildren Matthew W. Fluharty and his wife Mandy of Bridgeport and Mark A. Fluharty of Fairmont and one great grandson Vincent W. Fluharty.Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 :00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery.Online memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 12 HOURS AGO