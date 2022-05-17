ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Nurse receives DAISY Award at Clarksburg VA

By WDTV News Staff
WDTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg nurse received a special recognition today. Elizabeth Logan is the recipient of this month’s Daisy Award, given...

www.wdtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WDTV

Girl Scouts in Marion County hold lunch for first responders

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Girl Scouts in Marion County held a lunch for first responders. The lunch took place at East Marion Park. It was their way of giving back to the first responders. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and plenty of food were served to the responders. The Service Administrator of...
MARION COUNTY, WV
WDTV

Pearl Jeanette Fluharty

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pearl Jeanette Fluharty, 98, of Rock Lake Community passed away on Saturday, May 21, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. She was born in Metz the daughter of the late Chester and Nellie Renner Hibbs.She graduated from Mannington High School. She was a loving mother, wife, and homemaker. She enjoyed golfing with her husband at Tygart Lake where she even had a hole in one. She also enjoyed bowling and ice skating. She was a member of the Rock Lake Community for over 50 years. In addition to her parents, she has preceded in death by her husband of 76 years Lawrence Wayne Fluharty.She is survived by her son Larry W. Fluharty and his wife Debra of Fairmont; grandchildren Matthew W. Fluharty and his wife Mandy of Bridgeport and Mark A. Fluharty of Fairmont and one great grandson Vincent W. Fluharty.Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home on Thursday from 10 :00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jim Zinn officiating. Burial will follow at West Virginia National Cemetery.Online memories and condolences may be left at www.carpenterandford.com.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, WV
Government
City
Bridgeport, WV
Clarksburg, WV
Health
City
Clarksburg, WV
cannin.com

Trulieve Opens Two Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in West Virginia

Trulieve Opens Two Medical Cannabis Dispensaries in West Virginia. Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX: TCNNF), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced the grand opening of its third and fourth medical dispensaries in West Virginia. Located at 4701 MacCorkle Ave. SW in South Charleston and 152 Park Shopping Center in Parkersburg, both dispensaries will open at 10 a.m. on Saturday, May 21, 2022.
HEALTH
Metro News

Fatal accident Saturday morning in Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Charleston Police say a man on a motorcycle was killed in an early morning collision in the city. The bike collided with a passenger car about 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Washington Street East in Charleston. Police have not released the name of...
CHARLESTON, WV
WDTV

Wilma Lee Schmuck

Wilma Lee Schmuck, 76, of Grafton passed away on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born in Hacker Valley on January 19, 1946, a daughter of the late Odas Amon and Dorothy Cowger Simmons. She graduated from Webster Springs High School in 1965...
GRAFTON, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daisy#Va Medical Center#Nurse#Daisy Award#The Covid Infusion Clinic
WDTV

Ceremony held for fallen officers at FBI Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The FBI Center in Bridgeport held its annual memorial to honor fallen officers Thursday. The names of 130 West Virginia police officers and 88 FBI agents were read to remember their sacrifice. It was the first in-person memorial service since the COVID pandemic began. CJIS Division...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WDTV

Crews respond to structure fire in Jane Lew

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Multiple fire crews responded to a structure fire in Jane Lew Friday afternoon. A call was received at approximately 4:17 p.m. about a structure fire in Jane Lew on Oak Street, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities said it is a working fire. A...
JANE LEW, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
WOWK 13 News

Missing preteen reported out of Eskdale found

UPDATE (10:59 a.m. on Saturday, May 21): According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Calvin has been found and is safe. ESKDALE, WV (WOWK) — A 12-year-old child has been reported missing out of Eskdale in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Calvin, 12, left his residence on Sandy Lane […]
ESKDALE, WV
WDTV

Westover residents “Hop with a Cop” for National Police Week

WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - May 15-21 was National Police Week across the country. In Monongalia County, law enforcement officers with the Westover Police Department were invited to jump and play games with kids in the community at the Launchpad Trampoline Park. Deputy Chief of Westover Police, Scott Carl, said he...
WESTOVER, WV
WOWK 13 News

Jackson County woman steals Social Security benefits

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Jackson County woman pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining Social Security benefits. According to court documents, Monique Ann Casto, of Kenna, unlawfully collected $41,166 in Social Security Survivor’s Insurance Benefits payments. These payments were collected on behalf of a minor child after losing custody of that child. Casto began receiving the […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

VIDEO: I-79 in Mon. Co. reopens following rollover crash

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - UPDATE (2:10 p.m.) All lanes of I-79 have since reopened. A truck flipped at mile marker 153 and has one lane northbound and one lane southbound shut down, according to a 5 News reporter. The truck is currently blocking the left lane southbound. The right lane...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Suspect in Parkersburg murder held without bond

PARKERSBURG — Bond was denied Friday for a Vienna woman accused of arranging a drug transaction that ended with a 26-year-old man shot and killed. Dezaray Lynn Roberts, 22, 1104 17th St., Vienna, has been in custody at the North Central Regional Jail following her arrest Wednesday on a charge of first-degree murder.
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

One dead after overnight crash in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A crash involving a car and a motorcycle killed one overnight in the 1500 block of Washington Street East in Charleston. Charleston PD says the crash happened at around 2 a.m. on May 21. They say the driver of the motorcycle died at the scene. This incident is being investigated by […]
CHARLESTON, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy