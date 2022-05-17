‘We Own This City’ Episodes 3 and 4

The third season of Atlanta ended similarly to how it began: bizarre, experimental, and a little confused. Thursday’s finale, “Tarrare,” took a detour to give us a Van story, or at least some version of Van. The episode starts with three women at a Parisian restaurant, seemingly enjoying a girls trip that was evidently paid for thanks to the proclivities of a rich paramour of one of the ladies, Candace, who was also in the Season 2 episode “Champagne Papi.” Candace recognizes Van in the middle of the lunch, but Van is calling herself “Tarrare” and donning a curly black wig (perhaps the one she may have stolen in the episode “White Fashion”) and speaking like a caricature of a French model. Van invites Candace and her friends to have drinks in the apartment that she has in Paris along with a partner she’s apparently been seeing. What unfolds in the ensuing 30 minutes is a chaotic French adventure that’s like an approximation of Jean-Luc Godard directing Top Boy, with Van well-versed in the grimier aspects of the Paris streets, beating people up with baguettes, working as a delivery mule, and blackmailing Alexander Skarsgard for fun and maybe kink purposes. The episode culminates with Van and her mystery partner serving up deep-fried severed human hands to rich white people at their exclusive restaurant as part of some sort of wealthy-people delicacy experience. Throughout the episode, Candace tries to make Van recognize how out of control the life she’s leading is, but Van seems perfectly happy in this new world, away from Atlanta and her loved ones back home. It isn’t until Candace mentions Van’s daughter that she begins to snap out of the existential crisis she’s been living through all season.

