‘We Own This City’ Episodes 3 and 4

By Bill Simmons
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBill Simmons, Chris Ryan, and Wosny Lambre recap episodes 3 and 4 of the HBO...

The Baltimore of ‘We Own This City’ with D. Watkins

Bakari Sellers is joined by author and writer of HBO’s We Own This City D. Watkins to discuss his journey from the streets to the writer’s room (00:43), understanding Baltimore through television (5:40), and the real-life corruption of the city’s Gun Trace Task Force (11:54). Host: Bakari...
‘Star Wars’ Says That TV Was the Plan All Along

Chris and Andy talk about the Vanity Fair piece on Lucasfilm’s efforts to create a fleet of Star Wars TV shows, and how there are seemingly no new movies on the horizon (1:00). Then, they talk about She-Hulk and Marvel’s own respective plans for more TV shows (31:16), before recapping the Season 3 finale of Atlanta and reflecting on the season as a whole (41:49).
Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
'This Is Us' Star Ditching NBC for ABC

One of the stars of This Is Us is on the move to a new network in advance of the show's series finale. Deadline reported in March that Chris Sullivan, who plays Toby on the NBC series, will headline a comedy pilot for ABC. His new show is set to be titled The Son In Law.
Margot Robbie Is 'Barbie' in First Image Revealed at CinemaCon

One of the most intriguing films coming out in 2023 is Warner Brothers’ Barbie starring Margot Robbie, directed by Greta Gerwig. There has been so much casting news over the last couple of months, but now we have our first official picture of Robbie in costume and a confirmed release date. Barbie will be released on July 21, 2023.
‘The Challenge: All Stars’ Season 3, Episode 3, With Syrus

Johnny is joined this week by Sy the Party Guy, Syrus Yarbrough, to talk about Episode 3 of All Stars Season 3, from Kendal’s inexplicable sabotage decision to his tough elimination challenge against MJ. Host: Johnny Bananas. Guest: Syrus Yarbrough. Producer: Sasha Ashall.
‘Atlanta’ Ends Its Bizarre, Experimental Third Season With a Bizarre, Experimental Finale

The third season of Atlanta ended similarly to how it began: bizarre, experimental, and a little confused. Thursday’s finale, “Tarrare,” took a detour to give us a Van story, or at least some version of Van. The episode starts with three women at a Parisian restaurant, seemingly enjoying a girls trip that was evidently paid for thanks to the proclivities of a rich paramour of one of the ladies, Candace, who was also in the Season 2 episode “Champagne Papi.” Candace recognizes Van in the middle of the lunch, but Van is calling herself “Tarrare” and donning a curly black wig (perhaps the one she may have stolen in the episode “White Fashion”) and speaking like a caricature of a French model. Van invites Candace and her friends to have drinks in the apartment that she has in Paris along with a partner she’s apparently been seeing. What unfolds in the ensuing 30 minutes is a chaotic French adventure that’s like an approximation of Jean-Luc Godard directing Top Boy, with Van well-versed in the grimier aspects of the Paris streets, beating people up with baguettes, working as a delivery mule, and blackmailing Alexander Skarsgard for fun and maybe kink purposes. The episode culminates with Van and her mystery partner serving up deep-fried severed human hands to rich white people at their exclusive restaurant as part of some sort of wealthy-people delicacy experience. Throughout the episode, Candace tries to make Van recognize how out of control the life she’s leading is, but Van seems perfectly happy in this new world, away from Atlanta and her loved ones back home. It isn’t until Candace mentions Van’s daughter that she begins to snap out of the existential crisis she’s been living through all season.
‘The Lost World: Jurassic Park’ Is Mean-Spirited and Maligned—but It’s Also Great Fun

Even the greatest filmmakers reach a peak in their careers, and Steven Spielberg’s came when he released two very different but equally successful movies in 1993. With Jurassic Park, Spielberg delivered another crowd-pleaser full of wonder, suspense, and state-of-the-art effects. While Jurassic Park’s excellence wasn’t exactly surprising coming from the man behind Jaws, E.T., Close Encounters of the Third Kind, and the Indiana Jones trilogy, the film cemented Spielberg’s standing as Hollywood’s blockbuster king for a third decade running. His second project, though, Schindler’s List, is held in an even higher esteem for giving Spielberg the chance to break out on the Oscars stage, where he won Best Picture and Best Director the following year.
