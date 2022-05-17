Lewis-Upshur County Humane Society reaching capacity
By John Blashke
WDTV
4 days ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Animal shelters across the state are seeing an influx of animals, including here in our area. As 5′s John Blashke reports, if some of these animals don’t find homes soon they’ll have to be put down. The Lewis-Upshur County Humane Society is...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Girl Scouts in Marion County held a lunch for first responders. The lunch took place at East Marion Park. It was their way of giving back to the first responders. Hot dogs, hamburgers, and plenty of food were served to the responders. The Service Administrator of...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The American Chestnut Tree Foundation partnered with the Chestnut Mountain Ranch to plant trees. The boys planted 24 trees on the mountain. A short presentation was also presented to the boys about the trees and how they are trying to get them back growing in west Virginia.
Cute and silly, this goofy boy will steal your heart from the get-go! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Bart, a 2 years old Pit Bull Terrier from Parkersburg, West Virginia. Bart is neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped. As Bart lives in the shelter, he hasn’t been tested around other pets or children – a meet and greet would be required if you have kids in the family, or another dog or a cat.
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — In Ohio County, the active COVID-19 case total is climbing, but the symptoms are waning. "The last couple of days, we have seen a little bit of a wave up,” Wheeling/Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble said. “So, we are seeing upwards of high 20s with the number of cases."
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Food trucks packed ‘The Square’ in Bridgeport Saturday. The Square brings in about 8 or 9 food trucks a twice year. It’s a great way for people to enjoy food and socialize. The owner of the Square Pete Pro says it’s a good...
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The baby formula shortage is hurting families all around our region, but one local woman is trying to do her part to help. Alexis Earle of Fairmont has decided to donate her breast milk to help families in need. Earle, a mother of two, says her...
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The rides, games and food trucks are enough to draw in people from all around. According to the Buckhannon’s Mayor Robbie Skinner, this is the biggest strawberry festival in recent memory. He says after two years of COVID the people needed it. “Last night was...
Fayetteville, a small town in the heart of West Virginia known for its rafting and outdoor community, hosts a variety of places to eat popular with residents and visitors. The Secret Sandwich Society, a town favorite restaurant and a hotspot for the music scene in Fayetteville, was popular for their unique sandwiches and late night live music. The restaurant lived in a historic 100 year old building.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A Jackson County woman pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining Social Security benefits. According to court documents, Monique Ann Casto, of Kenna, unlawfully collected $41,166 in Social Security Survivor’s Insurance Benefits payments. These payments were collected on behalf of a minor child after losing custody of that child. Casto began receiving the […]
WESTOVER, W.Va (WDTV) - May 15-21 was National Police Week across the country. In Monongalia County, law enforcement officers with the Westover Police Department were invited to jump and play games with kids in the community at the Launchpad Trampoline Park. Deputy Chief of Westover Police, Scott Carl, said he...
As officials in Charleston begin the work of determining which of the two firms submitting bids will be granted the opportunity to complete a “top-to-bottom” assessment of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, they face a great deal of pressure to get this one right. There is no room for cutting corners in fixing the bloated and broken agency on which so many Mountain State residents rely. But there must be no increase in the size of King Bureaucracy’s court, either.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Fayette County woman pleaded guilty to providing false information on a federal form in order to acquire firearms. According to court documents and statements made in court, on December 23, 2020, Terri Lawhorn, 27, of Fayetteville, bought three firearms: a Glock 44 .22-caliber pistol; a Glock 43 9mm pistol; and a Glock 42 .380-caliber pistol. Lawhorn admitted that she purchased the firearms for Bisheem Jones, also known as “Bosh,” who is separately charged in a pending gun trafficking conspiracy. Through an intermediary, Jones had given Lawhorn money to buy the firearms and told her which ones to buy from a gun dealer in Mount Hope, West Virginia.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Carol M. Nallen, 81 of Fairmont and formerly of Washington, D.C. passed away unexpectedly on May 18, 2022, at Fairmont Medical Center at WVU Medicine. She was born in Fairmont on September 05, 1940, a daughter of the late Charles Nallen and Hazel Madeline Bowers Nallen.She graduated Fairmont Senior High School in 1958. She attended West Virginia State College for two years from 1959 to 1961. She retired with 35 years of service as a Food Service Manager from Marriott Hospitality. She was a faithful member of Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church. She enjoyed traveling, tennis, music and most enjoyed time with her family and friends.He is survived by her loving son Mark Hilson of Fairmont; one brother Charles W. Nallen of Fairmont; three grandchildren Ronald Smith of Fairmont, Dominque Lee of Charlotte, NC, and Jordan Stevens of Morgantown; three great grandchildren Sebastian Lee of Charlotte, NC, Rayonia and Ramier Smith both Morgantown; an aunt Mildred Stribling of Mitchellville, MD and dear special friend, who was like a sister, Sandra Waters Brown of Fort Washington, MD.In addition to her parents, she was preceded death by her paternal grandparents Delphia and Willard Nallen and maternal grandparents Bessie and Claude Bowers.Friends may call at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church on Monday, May 23, 2022, from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held at the church on Monday at 1:00 p.m. with Rev. Wesley Q. Dobbs officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.Condolences and memories may be left for the family at www.carpenterandford.com.
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The Mountaineer Food Bank continues to have its Mobile Food Pantry for those in need. Boxes of fresh food were given to families at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley on May 18, 2022. The Food Bank started coming to the Beckley area right after the pandemic began. Staff further said they […]
BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – In Tuesday morning’s regular session, the Raleigh County Commission addressed several community issues, perhaps the most significant of which had not been initially included as an item on the meeting agenda. Following discussion of eleven agenda items pertaining to new business, the commission floor...
UPDATE (10:59 a.m. on Saturday, May 21): According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Calvin has been found and is safe. ESKDALE, WV (WOWK) — A 12-year-old child has been reported missing out of Eskdale in Kanawha County. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Justin Calvin, 12, left his residence on Sandy Lane […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Opioids impact people all across the country, that used to be the face for a former Raleigh County coal miner, until he was introduced to medical marijuana. For 10 years, Kevin Lacy dedicated his life to the coal mines; but working underground comes with risks and in 2013 Kevin was in […]
Comments / 1