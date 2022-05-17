Knights swipe 2 victories against Medford

The Kenyon-Wanamingo baseball team likes to run.

“We steal all the time. We like to play aggressive,” said coach Kirby Van de Walker.

That became abundantly clear to the Medford Tigers Monday night on the Knights’ field.

Swiping 14 bases in the doubleheader, Kenyon-Wanamingo ran away with a pair of wins.

The Knights won the first game 5-0 followed by a 3-2 five-inning victory in the night cap. With the pair of wins, Kenyon-Wanamingo has now won four games in a row.

On the other side, the Tigers now have lost four straight.

Tasked with slowing down the Tigers’ bats in game one was senior Gavin Sommer. Sommer did not falter in the task.

“He really did a nice job keeping the hitters off balance and getting ahead of hitters,” said Van de Walker.

An early run had the Knights leading by the single score, as they kept Medford off the scoreboard. Looking for some more breathing room in the game, Sommer took it upon himself.

A single swing of the bat by Sommer doubled the lead, as the two-out solo shot in the bottom of the fifth made it a 2-0 ball game.

In the top of the sixth, Sommer continued to mow down the Medford batters.

Bringing the Knights back up to the plate, Kenyon-Wanamingo added three more insurance runs to move the score to 5-0.

In the top of the seventh, Sommer got the first two outs, before a high pitch count forced the senior out of the game. But Kenyon-Wanamingo kept the Tigers scoreless, slamming the door shut to seal the victory.

Earning the victory, going six and two thirds inning, Sommer scattered two hits and four walks while striking out nine.

Knights’ Trevor Steberg led the opportunistic baserunning with two stolen bases and two runs in the win.

Knights 3, Medford 2

As the away team in game two, Kenyon-Wanamingo wasted no time showing its aggressiveness on the bases.

Steberg reached via a base knock, stole second and then third, before a wild pitch allowed him to scamper home safely for the early 1-0 lead.

Helping his own cause in the top of the first, Steberg added a shutout from the mound in the bottom of the first to get the game rolling.

A pitcher’s duel unfolded from there.

Trading zeros, it wasn’t until the top of the fourth that the Knights broke out for the game’s next runs.

Scoring another two runs, both again off of wild pitches, Kenyon-Wanamingo led 3-0.

Almost as quickly as the Knights built their lead, the Tigers answered.

“Walks, a couple bloop hits, and before we knew it, it was 3-2.” said Van de Walker.

The score remained at that tally until the fifth and final inning.

Medford found a bit of luck, reaching the first runner after a dropped third strike to put pressure on Steberg.

Then the Kenyon-Wanamingo defense stepped up.

Getting a pop-up to third baseman Kevin Vazquez, the Knights’ fielder fired to first to double off the Medford runner for the double play.

“Really big moment for us,” said Van de Walker.

Steberg retired the next batter to secure the sweep.

In his five innings of work, Steberg picked up six strikeouts, allowing two runs on three hits and three walks.

Though picking up the victories, Van de Walker would have liked to see some more solid plate appearances.

“We didn’t quite do our best, in terms of quality at-bats tonight,” he said, “but we did enough to get the job done.”

Kenyon-Wanamingo now sits at 9-5 on the season while the Tigers dropped to 4-8.

Into the final stretch of the regular season, the Knights are presented with a busy week.

Kenyon-Wanamingo was set to wrap up the stretch of seven games in five days with Tri-City United on Tuesday, before contests versus Dover-Eyota, Zumbrota-Mazeppa and two against Hayfield.

“We’ve got to take it one game at a time,” said Van de Walker.

The season finale against Hayfield will be Friday on the Knights’ field.

Looking to the Tigers, they have just one game left on the schedule as Medford heads to United South Central Thursday to end the regular season.