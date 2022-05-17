WATCH | WKYT team coverage: State Senate District 22

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - COVID-19 cases are starting to tick up in Kentucky. It’s following a nationwide trend where even some hospitals are filling up again. Laurel County was one of the counties that saw a lot of COVID-19 cases but a low vaccination rate. The director of the local health department says they have seen a slight increase in cases over the past week but nothing significant.
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Gov. Andy Beshear reported Wednesday that the commonwealth just posted the lowest unemployment rate in state history. According to the Kentucky Center for Statistics, an agency within the Education and Workforce Development Cabinet, Kentucky’s seasonally adjusted preliminary April 2022 unemployment rate was 3.9%, the lowest rate ever recorded since the U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics began reporting state rates in 1976.
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Many counties across Kentucky experienced severe thunderstorms Thursday night. In Jessamine County, people in the Wilmore area tell us their homes were hit by large pieces of hail, ranging from the size of golf balls to baseballs. People have preserved the hail in their freezers...
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The tent is coming down. In a small clearing along the river, James Osborne and Tina Shanahan are untying knots, removing tarps and packing up. “It took me over three days to actually get it to where it’d be rain-tight,” Osborne said of his efforts. “And now, I’ve got to come back through here and take it all back down.”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A U.S. District Court judge has filed a preliminary injunction continuing a block on a Kentucky law effectively eliminating abortions in the commonwealth. The block on Kentucky House Bill 3 was issued by a federal judge in April after the two clinics in Kentucky said they...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A bill to add $40 billion to the Restaurant Revitalization Fund has failed to pass the U.S. Senate. Lexington restaurants are urging people to think local this summer when going out to eat or drink. That federal money ran out within a few weeks, and 177,000 locally-owned restaurants never received grants from the original fund of more than $28 billion.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WKYT) - Down 4-2 in the seventh inning, Renee Abernathy hit a three-run blast to send Kentucky to the Blacksburg Regional Final with a 5-4 win against No. 3 seed Virginia Tech. The Hokies blasted a grand slam in the first inning for a 4-0 lead, but didn’t...
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening everyone! After a toasty day, showers and stroms are developing on this First Alert Weather Day across the commonwealth. A strong line of showers and stroms will move through this evening. The main threats include damaging winds and some hail. This will mainly impact portions of northern and western Kentucky. The storms accompany a cold front that will take temps down a bit tomorrow and leave us with the chance to see some rain. Not an all-out washout by all means, with temps near 70. Things dry out into the start of the workweek in the low to mid-70s, but another more active pattern sets up mid-week. Showers and stroms are likely as temps get to near 80 degrees. Next weekend we finally dry out.
