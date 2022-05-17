ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Jahmir Johnson: Wavied with injury settlement

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Johnson was waived with an injury settlement by the Packers on Monday, Doug...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Deion Sanders fires back at Nick Saban after Alabama coach claimed Jackson State paid top recruit $1 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban set fire to college football's offseason on Wednesday night by flat-out claiming Texas A&M "bought" every player on its team through name, image and likeness (NIL) deals. However, the Aggies weren't the only ones in Saban's crosshairs during a nearly 7-minute, wide-ranging rant on NIL. Jackson State and coach Deion Sanders were also targeted when Saban said the Tigers paid a recruit seven figures to sign a National Letter of Intent.
JACKSON, MS
CBS Sports

Joe Burrow says Browns had to take a chance on Deshaun Watson, believes Baker Mayfield will 'land on his feet'

It's been a whirlwind of a calendar year for Baker Mayfield. This time last offseason, he was coming off of a 2020 campaign where he helped lead the Browns to the playoffs and advance to the divisional round. Fast forward through the 2021 season, during which Cleveland went under .500 and was on the outside looking in on the playoffs, and Mayfield is now on the outs with the Browns after the team pulled off a blockbuster trade to land Deshaun Watson in a deal with the Houston Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Ryan Fitzpatrick says Tom Brady really does have a handshake problem: 'I had to chase him down'

Tom Brady may well be the greatest quarterback in NFL history, but he's not always the greatest sport. That's what Ryan Fitzpatrick, one of Brady's longtime counterparts under center, indicated during a recent appearance on ESPN's "America's Caddie." Years after Brady's apparent aversion to certain postgame handshakes garnered national attention, Fitzpatrick said one of his favorite career memories is chasing down the seven-time Super Bowl champion to secure his own handshake.
NFL
CBS Sports

Ranking NFL's best defenses, plus predicting the Cowboys' final record for the 2022 season

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The best thing about writing a newsletter is that you can do it from anywhere in the country and right now, I'm in Miami. I'm here celebrating a friend's birthday and the only reason I'm mentioning that is because it's somewhat NFL-related: I'm hanging out with a bunch of Bengals fans and I would like you guys to know that their idea of fun was to spend last night re-watching every Bengals playoff win from the 2021 season.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Football
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
Green Bay, WI
Sports
City
Green Bay, WI
CBS Sports

Dallas Cowboys 2022 schedule, win total: Predicting every game, record projection, opponents and much more

There are at least three things currently certain in life: death, taxes and the Dallas Cowboys needing to end their Super Bowl drought that is now older than humans who can legally rent a car, and none of those three things are any fun. With the unveiling of their complete NFL schedule in May, all eyes immediately zoom in on the must-see matchups to come this autumn and winter, but there's much more to it all than simply trying to win those five or six games, and that's saying the very least, because the barometer in Dallas reveals a ton of pressure in the air around and inside the walls of Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas.
NFL
CBS Sports

Twins' Joe Ryan: Fans six in win

Ryan (5-2) earned the win Saturday, allowing one run on five hits and two walks over 5.2 innings against the Royals. He struck out six. Ryan was efficient, facing 24 batters and retiring 17 on just 79 pitches. In another era, Ryan may have gone deeper into the contest, but manager Rocco Baldelli decided to play the matchups in the sixth inning with the bases loaded. Ryan has allowed two runs over 11.2 innings with an 11:2 K:BB in his last two starts since his four-run hiccup against Houston back on May 10. He has a sparkling 2.28 ERA overall this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Packers#Pro Football Focus#Texas A M
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Nolan Gorman: Contract officially selected

Gorman's contract was officially selected by the Cardinals on Thursday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. The 22-year-old will make his major-league debut while starting at second base during Friday's game against the Pirates, while Tommy Edman is slated to shift to shortstop in the near future. Gorman got off to a hot start at Triple-A Memphis this year and slashed .308/.367/.677 with 15 homers, 31 runs, 23 RBI and three stolen bases over 34 games. Since Paul DeJong struggled early in the season prior to being sent down, Gorman should have a chance to earn long-term playing time in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Rays' Wander Franco: Suffers quad injury

Franco felt tightness in his right quadriceps while rounding third base in the top of the 13th inning Friday against the Orioles, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Franco didn't slide into home on a close play at the plate, and he revealed after the game that he was dealing with a quad injury. He went 0-for-5 with a walk in the 8-6 loss and said he isn't yet sure whether he'll be available Saturday against Baltimore. If Franco is held out, Taylor Walls or Vidal Brujan would likely fill in at shortstop.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Officially activated Friday

Votto (illness) was activated from the COVID-19 injured list Friday. The veteran first baseman has been sidelined nearly three weeks after testing positive for the virus, but he's now back with the Reds after going 2-for-11 with four walks over a four-game rehab assignment in the minors. Votto was off to a slow start this season prior to the absence, hitting just .122/.278/.135 with a 32.2 percent strikeout rate.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joey Wendle: Taking part in full baseball work

Wendle (hamstring) is participating in full baseball activities Friday, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Wendle landed on the injured list with a strained right hamstring last week, but the fact he's already back fully participating in baseball activities indicates it isn't a serious injury. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated Sunday, though it's unclear if he's expected to be ready to go by that point.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Carson Wentz breaks silence on remarks from Colts' Jim Irsay, Commanders QB says they were 'out of left field'

Carson Wentz is shocked -- shocked, I tell you. The veteran quarterback is currently readying to take the field next NFL season for what will be his third team in as many seasons, after being traded to the Washington Commanders by the Indianapolis Colts in a move that preceded the latter striking a blockbuster deal to acquire former league MVP Matt Ryan from the Atlanta Falcons. But despite having been shipped out of Indy only one year after arriving -- owner Jim Irsay presuming Wentz would be reborn from a reunion with Frank Reich -- Wentz is still surprised at Irsay's take on it all.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Working with first team

Ojulari was seen working as the first-team outside linebacker during OTAs on Thursday, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports. The second-year product out of Georgia was the Giants' starting outside linebacker opposite from rookie edge defender Kayvon Thibodeaux during the team's third OTA session of the offseason. Ojulari has also worked to bulk up this offseason, adding 10 pounds to work his way up to 255 according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. Ojulari's added mass combined with his production as a rookie - 49 tackles and eight sacks over 17 games with 13 starts - has likely established him as one of the team's two starting outside linebackers heading into the coming 2022 regular season.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Giants' Kadarius Toney: Undergoes minor knee surgery

Toney underwent minor knee surgery earlier this offseason, but is expected to be ready for training camp, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports. The 2021 first-round pick hasn't been participating in OTAs for good reason. While the arthroscopic surgery appears to be insignificant, Toney is not expected to participate in any offseason OTAs altogether. Rookie second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson will likely be the biggest beneficiary in Toney's absence, but expect the Florida product to be ready to play once training camp roles around.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Jake McCarthy: Promoted, starting Friday

McCarthy was recalled from Triple-A Reno and will start in right field Friday against the Cubs. McCarthy was optioned to Reno in late April, but he's recently been traveling with the big-league club as a member of the practice squad. He appeared in 13 games for Arizona prior to the demotion and hit .120/.185/.240 with a 42.9 percent strikeout rate.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Sports

Guardians' Jose Ramirez: Getting leg checked out

Ramirez will receive an MRI after he was removed in the eighth inning of Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Reds when he fouled a ball off his right shin, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports. Ramirez initially stayed in the game and completed the plate appearance with an RBI...
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Slated to play catch Friday

Megill (biceps) is tentatively scheduled to play catch Thursday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Megill has been on the injured list since Sunday and was shut down for several days after being diagnosed with right biceps tendinitis. However, his arm has been feeling better recently, so he'll likely be able to begin a throwing program. While he'll require time to build up prior to returning to game action, it's encouraging that he'll be able to resume throwing following a brief shutdown.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy