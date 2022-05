As we approach the 10-year anniversary of the Quality of Life Bond Issue, one of its main components is still no closer to breaking ground now than it was back in 2012. The Downtown Arena, better known as the multi-purpose performing arts and entertainment center (MPC) is still not a reality. If you have not done so already, it is time to come to grips with the realization that this project will never be built in downtown El Paso with public funding.

EL PASO, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO