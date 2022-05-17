TOMS RIVER: TWO JUVENILES TRAPPED IN SAND COLLAPSE

The Annual Memorial Day Parade takes place on Monday, May 30 at 10am on Chambers Bridge Road. The Parade is hosted by the Township of Brick, American Legion Post 348 and VFW Post 8867.Please come out and help us honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our Nation as well as all who have – and are currently – serving in our Armed Forces.

