TOMS RIVER: TWO JUVENILES TRAPPED IN SAND COLLAPSE

On Monday, May 16, 2022, at approximately 7:35 PM, while on patrol, Sergeant Chris McDowell pulled over when he observed an agitated man with what appeared to be a large knife yelling at passing motorists near the intersection of Brookside Drive and Route 37. A passing off-duty Seaside Heights Police...
On March 22nd, 2022 Officer Carolan responded to Route 37; Avon Hotel in reference to a missing child. Upon arrival, he spoke with Melissa Watson about a found 2-year old child, wandering in the middle of Rt. 37. Melissa was traveling east bound on Route 37, when she observed a small in child in the middle of the highway.
On Thursday, May 19, at 1:15 p.m., Middletown Township police responded to The Pet Shop, at 1284 Route 35, for a report of a puppy being stolen from the store. The owner reported that a young black male came into the store and asked if the store had any cockapoo or Goldendoodle puppies for sale.
Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer has announced that effective today, May 19, 2022, pursuant to his authority as Chief Law Enforcement Officer of Ocean County, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office has assumed full command and control of the Lavallette Police Department. “It is my understanding that Lavallette Police Chief Colin...
Siverton EMS have had a couple of busy days. Fortunately the driver was not injured and refused medical attention. This occurred Wednesday 5/18/2022 off of Silver Bay Rd. Silverton Fire Company assisted on scene.
Due to public safety concerns, there will be a curfew imposed for the City of Long Branch from 9pm tonight (5/21/22) until 5am on 5/22/22. During the hours of the curfew, all persons are prohibited from using, standing, sitting, traveling or being present on any public street or in any public place.
A state grand jury has voted not to file any criminal charges at the conclusion of its deliberations regarding the death of Maurice Gordon, 28, of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., who died when a New Jersey State Police Trooper fired his service weapon at Mr. Gordon on May 23, 2020 on the Garden State Parkway in Bass River. The Trooper was identified as Staff Sergeant Randall Wetzel of Troop “D” of the New Jersey State Police.
Have you ever wanted to test drive an Electric Vehicle? You can get your chance at this Saturday’s Green Fair. There will be an EV Ride and Drive opportunity presented by the Brick Township Green Team, the NJDEP Drive Green Initiative and Plug In America.The Green Fair takes place on Saturday, May 21 from 10am until 2pm at the Bob Anstett Cultural Arts Center, Herbertsville Road. There will be exhibitors, vendors and more. Admission is FREE!
The CDC recommends masking in counties with “high” COVID community levels — a metric based on hospitalizations and case rates. The agency updates its color-coded COVID maps each Thursday — this week adding Salem County to the other parts of New Jersey where the CDC already recommends face coverings: Sussex, Morris, Monmouth, Ocean, Atlantic, Cape May, Burlington, Camden and Gloucester Counties.
Federal officials are recommending that the public not consume any of dozens of Jif brand peanut butter products because of a new outbreak of infections from Salmonella Senftenberg. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are reporting 14 patients across 12 states with two people having been hospitalized. No deaths...
Curious how everything worked out. Did it just fall into place? Are you buying more reusable bags than you ever dreamed possible because you keep forgetting them? Are Stores inflating prices on the bags you need to purchase? Interested to hear how its going.
The Annual Memorial Day Parade takes place on Monday, May 30 at 10am on Chambers Bridge Road. The Parade is hosted by the Township of Brick, American Legion Post 348 and VFW Post 8867.Please come out and help us honor the men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of our Nation as well as all who have – and are currently – serving in our Armed Forces.
Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs today announced a settlement with a group of affiliated real estate and financial companies over allegations that inadequate cybersecurity safeguards allowed unauthorized access to its network. The lack of appropriate safeguards allegedly resulted in three separate data breaches that compromised the personal information of at least 10,926 consumers and employees, including close to 7,000 New Jersey residents.
