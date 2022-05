Click here to read the full article. Russia may have been cut off from much of the international film community, but here at Cannes, members of the country’s media business are quietly trying to line up deals. Nearly three months into the war in Ukraine, the leadership of the film festival has spent its opening week fielding questions about its stance on Russia. Festival chief Thierry Frémaux, for instance, was grilled over the inclusion of competition title “Tchaikovsky’s Wife,” a movie with financial ties to Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich. At the same time, Ukrainian filmmakers on the Croisette called for a...

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 45 MINUTES AGO