To accommodate move-out and in preparation for Commencement Weekend, the following changes have been made to campus parking and traffic flow. Beginning at 8 a.m. and ending around 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, Campus Drive will be one-way, with traffic only going from north to south. Students who are moving out will be allowed to angle-park on the east side of Campus Drive.

