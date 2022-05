BARNWELL, S.C. — Police in Barnwell are asking residents to use caution as they move about after reported bear sightings in the area. Specifically, police said a "baby bear" had been seen in the area of Byrd Street and Galilee Road on Friday. An early photo shared by the department of a bear on a porch, however, was found to be shared in error by an out-of-state resident.

