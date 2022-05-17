ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

First responders recognized at Doctors Hospital awards banquet

By Staff
WRDW-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Doctors Hospital is taking a moment to...

www.wrdw.com

WRDW-TV

Doctors Hospital holds prom for 17-year-old burn patient

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A burn patient celebrated his prom with doctors and a very special prom date. We found a transformed Doctors Hospital decked out in black, gold and silver and even a red carpet. 17-year-old Jayden Catoe made his grand entrance with his mother on the side, and...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Thunder Over Evans event will celebrate the military, veterans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is honoring Armed Forces Day with its annual Thunder Over Evans event. It’s happening at the Evans Towne Center Park on May 21 from 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. We stopped by while they were setting up and talked to one of the...
EVANS, GA
WJBF

S.C. Student rushed to hospital after fight at school dance

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office , a student from Horse Creek Academy was transported to the hospital with a non emergent head injury after a fight broke out during a school dance Friday evening. According to a statement released from school leaders. The fight started with a verbal altercation […]
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
Augusta, GA
WRDW-TV

Richmond County inmates graduate from food service program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Breaking the cycle of incarceration is the goal of a new partnership between the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and a program called ‘IN2WORK’. It’s all about making sure incarcerated people have the skills and certifications they need to get a job when they...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Upstate employees throw hospital wedding

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a magical day for one Upstate couple, as they wed at Prisma’s Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital. Christopher Barajas moved from Aiken to Greenwood back in March for a promotion at work. During the move, he hurt his back. After seeing a doctor and being prescribed medicine, things started to get better.
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Community Christian Academy reveals plans for new building

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Community Christian Academy’s campus will expand to provide Christian education to more students in the CSRA. On Friday, academy leaders held an Honors Day Ceremony at Trinity Baptist Church. During the ceremony, master plan renderings for the academy’s new upper school building were revealed.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Powerline sparks lead to Hammond Hills Elementary evacuation

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to a fire call at an elementary school Friday morning. Firefighters arrived at Hammond Hills Elementary around 7:06 a.m. after a caller said they noticed sparks from power lines behind the school. After a sweep, firefighters determined...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

Evans High seniors return to old elementary for senior clap out

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans High School seniors went back to their old elementary school for the senior graduation clap out. Trey Morris has walked down these halls plenty of times before, but never like this. “Never in my life would I think I’d have little kids clapping for me...
EVANS, GA
WRDW-TV

See Downtown North Augusta come to life with this year's Spring Fest!

[FULL] Morning Mix - National Rescue Dog Day, local springtime events, and more!. A decade-long I-TEAM investigation, thrust into the national spotlight after a hearing on Capitol Hill, is now seeing results here at home. Plus, a follow up on an Aiken County shooting and talks about Augusta parks. Here are your top headlines.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WRDW-TV

2 students checked out after school bus crash in Aiken County

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Friday afternoon. It was first reported at 3:04 p.m. at Crae Leilei Circle and Ella Quiller Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although it was initially reported as a non-injury crash, two of...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Body of missing S.C. pilot and plane recovered off Georgia coast

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)) - The body of a missing South Carolina pilot and a missing plane have been recovered off the Georgia coast. The Bryan County coroner identified the remains as 67-year-old Edwin Farr, of Lexington, South Carolina. His remains were found in waters 18 miles off the coast...
BRYAN COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

One dead in officer involved shooting in Aiken

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead after a pursuit with deputies, shots were fired during a confrontation with the driver, authorities say. The chase started on Whiskey Road towards New Ellenton and continued toward Beech Island which is about 15 miles, the Sheriff’s Office says. The Aiken...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

City responds to Rep. Allen’s calls for Bon Air inspection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta responds to congressman Rick Allen’s request to inspect a historic apartment complex. Our I-Team investigated violations and complaints at the Bon Air Apartments on Walton Way for six years. And now, Allen is joining in on efforts to help the families...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Victim’s name released in deadly Beech Island house fire

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables on Friday released the name of a man who died in a Beech Island house fire this week. Homeowner, Brent D. Mikell, 45, died in the fire that was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Easy Street.
BEECH ISLAND, SC
WRDW-TV

14-year-old girl rushed to ER after assault at school dance

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, a 14-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after a fight, including adults, broke out at a school dance at Horse Creek Academy. Investigators tell us the fight involved two teen girls and an adult relative jumped into the fight. The suspects left the...
AIKEN, SC
WRDW-TV

Aiken County highway shooting wasn’t random, deputies believe

GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities don’t think the shooting of a driver Wednesday was a random crime. That’s one of the new details we’re learning about the investigation into the shooting in the 1800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The victim remained in critical condition Thursday at...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta leaders tour parks at risk of funding cuts

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several parks in Augusta could be on the chopping block. The city’s parks and rec department recommended ten parks the city should stop investing in to cut back on maintenance costs. Many of them are small, underused, or in need of some serious repairs. But...
AUGUSTA, GA

