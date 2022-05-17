First responders recognized at Doctors Hospital awards banquet

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a magical day for one Upstate couple, as they wed at Prisma’s Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital. Christopher Barajas moved from Aiken to Greenwood back in March for a promotion at work. During the move, he hurt his back. After seeing a doctor and being prescribed medicine, things started to get better.

AIKEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO