First responders recognized at Doctors Hospital awards banquet

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A burn patient celebrated his prom with doctors and a very special prom date. We found a transformed Doctors Hospital decked out in black, gold and silver and even a red carpet. 17-year-old Jayden Catoe made his grand entrance with his mother on the side, and...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - “I was just scared for my life. I didn’t know what was going to happen,” said Wendy Johnson, recovering from brainstem surgery. The Georgia woman was in tears after a surgery only performed at a handful of hospitals saved her life. She drove...
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County is honoring Armed Forces Day with its annual Thunder Over Evans event. It’s happening at the Evans Towne Center Park on May 21 from 6:15 p.m. to 10 p.m. We stopped by while they were setting up and talked to one of the...
AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – According to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office , a student from Horse Creek Academy was transported to the hospital with a non emergent head injury after a fight broke out during a school dance Friday evening. According to a statement released from school leaders. The fight started with a verbal altercation […]
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Breaking the cycle of incarceration is the goal of a new partnership between the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and a program called ‘IN2WORK’. It’s all about making sure incarcerated people have the skills and certifications they need to get a job when they...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It was a magical day for one Upstate couple, as they wed at Prisma’s Roger C. Peace Rehabilitation Hospital. Christopher Barajas moved from Aiken to Greenwood back in March for a promotion at work. During the move, he hurt his back. After seeing a doctor and being prescribed medicine, things started to get better.
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Community Christian Academy’s campus will expand to provide Christian education to more students in the CSRA. On Friday, academy leaders held an Honors Day Ceremony at Trinity Baptist Church. During the ceremony, master plan renderings for the academy’s new upper school building were revealed.
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The North Augusta Department of Public Safety responded to a fire call at an elementary school Friday morning. Firefighters arrived at Hammond Hills Elementary around 7:06 a.m. after a caller said they noticed sparks from power lines behind the school. After a sweep, firefighters determined...
MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Evans High School seniors went back to their old elementary school for the senior graduation clap out. Trey Morris has walked down these halls plenty of times before, but never like this. “Never in my life would I think I’d have little kids clapping for me...
[FULL] Morning Mix - National Rescue Dog Day, local springtime events, and more!. A decade-long I-TEAM investigation, thrust into the national spotlight after a hearing on Capitol Hill, is now seeing results here at home. Plus, a follow up on an Aiken County shooting and talks about Augusta parks. Here are your top headlines.
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A school bus was involved in a crash with another vehicle Friday afternoon. It was first reported at 3:04 p.m. at Crae Leilei Circle and Ella Quiller Road, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. Although it was initially reported as a non-injury crash, two of...
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT)) - The body of a missing South Carolina pilot and a missing plane have been recovered off the Georgia coast. The Bryan County coroner identified the remains as 67-year-old Edwin Farr, of Lexington, South Carolina. His remains were found in waters 18 miles off the coast...
AIKEN, S.C.. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken police have arrested a man accused of recording females in local restroom stalls – and he’s been accused of this type of thing before in at least two other states. Aron V. Salmeri, 41, of Aiken, was being held Friday in Aiken County...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man is dead after a pursuit with deputies, shots were fired during a confrontation with the driver, authorities say. The chase started on Whiskey Road towards New Ellenton and continued toward Beech Island which is about 15 miles, the Sheriff’s Office says. The Aiken...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta responds to congressman Rick Allen’s request to inspect a historic apartment complex. Our I-Team investigated violations and complaints at the Bon Air Apartments on Walton Way for six years. And now, Allen is joining in on efforts to help the families...
BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables on Friday released the name of a man who died in a Beech Island house fire this week. Homeowner, Brent D. Mikell, 45, died in the fire that was reported around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Easy Street.
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, a 14-year-old girl was transported to the hospital after a fight, including adults, broke out at a school dance at Horse Creek Academy. Investigators tell us the fight involved two teen girls and an adult relative jumped into the fight. The suspects left the...
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities don’t think the shooting of a driver Wednesday was a random crime. That’s one of the new details we’re learning about the investigation into the shooting in the 1800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway. The victim remained in critical condition Thursday at...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several parks in Augusta could be on the chopping block. The city’s parks and rec department recommended ten parks the city should stop investing in to cut back on maintenance costs. Many of them are small, underused, or in need of some serious repairs. But...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Paine College graduate, Larry ‘Coop’ D. Veal, has become a national standup comedian. He’s bringing his ‘Laugh Don’t Shoot’ to Augusta on May 21, hoping to inspire youth and adults to think before they act. “Laughter heals. Bullets kill....
