Chicago, IL

Here’s How To Get 8 Free At-Home COVID Tests From The Government

By Kelly Bauer
blockclubchicago.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — People can order eight more free COVID-19 tests from the government. The U.S. Postal Service is sending out another round of free at-home COVID-19 tests to people who request them. Eligible participants will receive eight rapid tests. Go online to order the tests. The tests will...

blockclubchicago.org

Block Club Chicago

Chicago Could Be Considered High Risk For COVID By Next Week, But Mask Mandate Won’t Come Back For Now, Arwady Says

CHICAGO — Chicago could be considered high risk for COVID-19 as soon as next week, the city’s health department announced Friday. The city remains at medium risk for now. And though Chicago’s case rate has risen — it’s seeing at least 1,249 confirmed cases per day — the city won’t automatically bring back a mask mandate should Chicago move into high-risk territory, health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (5/21/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) yesterday reported 40,193 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, with 56 additional deaths since a week ago Friday. While it’s the eighth straight week of increased cases, the CDC reports there are eight Illinois Counties now rated at the High Community Level for COVID-19 cases and 39 counties rated at the Medium Community Level, including Coles, Cumberland, and Wabash in our downstate area. With COVID-19 case counts rising across the state, the public is encouraged to get vaccinated and/or boosted, to wear face coverings while in a crowd, and to avoid large gatherings of people in a small amount of space. For more details and information, go to the www.dph.illinois.gov website, or go to www.cdc.gov.
ILLINOIS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: $500 monthly payments for two years

In Illinois, about 3,000 families will get direct payments for two years. The Cook County president announced the launch of the $42 million program. What is Monkeypox and should I be worried about it?. Who qualifies?. This universal basic income program (UBI) is one of the largest in the country....
COOK COUNTY, IL
FingerLakes1.com

UBI 2022: Five payments coming up this month

A few different states have programs to distribute payments this summer. Here are five payments you may qualify for this summer. Child Tax Credit: Who can claim the new credits with GetCTC?. 1. Chicago gas card. 50,000 prepaid gas cards for $50 and 100,000 public transit cards for $100 are...
CHICAGO, IL
kanecountyconnects.com

COVID-19 UPDATE: 8 Illinois Counties Now at ‘High’ Risk; 40,193 New Cases Statewide; 4.8 Million Children 5-11 Diagnosed With COVID

OVERVIEW: 4.8 Million Children 5-11 Diagnosed With COVID-19; 10% of North Koreans Fallen Ill; Masks Recommended in Areas of High Risk. CDC is expanding eligibility of COVID-19 vaccine booster doses to everyone 5 years of age and older. CDC now recommends that children ages 5 through 11 years should receive a booster shot five months after their initial Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination series. Since the pandemic began, more than 4.8 million children ages 5 through 11 have been diagnosed with COVID-19, 15,000 have been hospitalized and, tragically, over 180 have died. (CDC media statement)
ILLINOIS STATE
Q985

Illinois Could Be In Store For A Miserable Summer If Blackouts Happen

Illinois' summer season can be brutal. The heat and the humidity can really stink, especially if your deodorant controlling that stank. During the summer months, the average high temperature in Illinois is the high-80s. When the temp exceeds that 90-degree mark, and you factor in humidity, you're talking about dangerous heat.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC News

Facebook checks for $397 hit Illinois bank accounts

The benefits of internet privacy laws can sometimes be hard to grasp: With the right regulations, users can sometimes have a vague reassurance that advertisers or the government can’t snoop as easily on their personal information. But this week, residents of Illinois have been getting a more tangible benefit:...
ILLINOIS STATE
southportcorridorchicago.com

Mass shooting by the Mag Mile; Lightfoot’s response

The violence continues in Chicago day after day. Another mass shooting Thursday evening in the heart of the Gold Coast left two people dead, several other injured. This was supposed to be Lori’s “Summer of Joy” for Chicago:. And Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s statement on Friday, May 20:...
CHICAGO, IL
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Surprise payments worth up to $1,200

Millions of Americans are benefitting from payments this year for stimulus programs, or UBI programs. The payments range from $150 to $1,200 depending on the area and program. Stimulus payments are a one time payment, while UBI payments are recurring. Here are 5 places sending out stimulus or UBI payments...
CHICAGO, IL

