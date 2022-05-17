Nashville’s Tin Roof Bar Expanding to South Florida

Fort Lauderdale is in for a live music venue that has its roots in Nashville’s Music Row, according to Inside Fort Lauderdale.

Expect to find the new music joint at 219 S Andrews Avenue, in the historic McCrory Building that once hosted the shuttered Township Beer Garden. According to a Denver Post report, the new concept is expected sometime this fall.

The report details that the brand will hire 50-70 staff members to run the BBQ and live music venue. The high-end music stage will also be equipped with the support of sound engineers to give the patrons great concert experiences while they dine.

The brand has an established presence in Florida already, with an outpost in Orlando and Delray Beach.

CEO and Partner of Tin Roof Bar, Bob Franklin is quoted in the report: “I think Fort Lauderdale has grown up a bit, and now there’s upscale shops and professionals looking for cool entertainment experiences when they go out. That ticked all our boxes.”

Expect fried pickles, barbecue pulled pork quesadillas, Nashville hot chicken, mac ‘n’ cheese, burgers and a la carte tacos on the menu.