The Fish Joint Expanding into Coral Springs

The family-owned Coconut Creek seafood business, Fish Joint, is planting its second location in Coral Springs soon, according to owner Brian Rifkin.

We can expect to find the business at 5677 Coral Ridge Drive, in the former Falafel Bistro and Wine Bar space. Rifkin stated that they are in the construction phase, and pinpointing when they will open is difficult, but he estimates anytime between August and October.

The fast-casual brand has its origins in Coconut Beach, when the first location of Fish Joint was opened just before the pandemic struck. Now, Rifkin is expanding to a second unit and keeping his ear to the ground for even more expansion in the future.

“The biggest thing that separates us from a lot of other fast-casuals [is that] we use fresh ingredients, and everything is cooked-to-order,” said Rifkin on Tuesday.

Fish Joint aims to bring their customers delicious and high quality seafood at affordable prices. Rifkin said that they run daily specials as well. On Mondays, guests can order a mahi sandwich, fries and hush puppies for $10.95.

